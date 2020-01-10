The highly anticipated Iowa poll reveals a narrow frontrunner in Iowa: Bernie Sanders

In a new – and highly anticipated – Des Moines Register/CNN poll ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the narrowing Democratic pool, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden fighting for second.

The much-anticipated poll of caucus-goers on Iowa was released Friday evening, revealing a new front-runner in the final stretch to the Iowa caucuses.

A new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll revealed 20% of Democratic caucusgoers favor Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont as their first-choice candidate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was close in tow with 17%, and just behind her is South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16%. Former Vice President Joe Biden trailing by one percent with 15%.

Sanders’ surge and Buttigieg’s decline in the polls makes for a surprising turn of events in comparison to the last poll conducted in mid-November. It has been a tight competition in Iowa, with each of the top four candiates having held the lead at one point of the 2020 race, the Register reported.

The poll could indicate where each of the candidates stand ahead of the Iowa caucuses next month, as well as help get candidates who have yet to qualify for the January/February debates on the stage.

Since the November Iowa poll, there has been a 10% surge in the number of people who have a sure candidate chosen, with 40% of Democratic caucusgoers indicating they have already made up their mind on a candidate.

“The poll of 701 likely Democratic caucusgoers was conducted Jan. 2-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points,” the Register reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.