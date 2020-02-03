Disney’s final trailer for ‘Mulan’ gives a good look at the villains in the live-action movie

By
Kirsten Acuna
-

Mulan will face off against Bori Khan in the live-action movie.

caption
Mulan will face off against Bori Khan in the live-action movie.
source
Disney
  • Disney released its final full trailer for its live-action “Mulan” movie during Super Bowl Sunday and it finally gives us a good look at the villains.
  • The 1998 animated movie shows Mulan disguise herself as a man to take her father’s place in war. The new movie follows the same story while adding a younger sister for Mulan.
  • The latest trailer shows Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee) and his ally Xian Lang (Gong Li), a shapeshifting witch, work to avenge the death of his father.
  • Yifei Liu (“Once Upon a Time”) as the title character, Hua Mulan. Jet Li and Donnie Yen will also star in the film directed by Niki Caro (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”).
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Mulan” will be in theaters March 27, 2020. You can see the cast of the movie here.