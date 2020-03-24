The real estate empire of Jennifer Lopez, from her $25 million Manhattan penthouse to her 13,932-square-foot mansion in Bel Air

- source
- Berlyn Photography
- Jennifer Lopez has multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, Bel Air, Manhattan, and the Hamptons.
- She bought her Bel Air mansion for $28 million in 2016. The 13,932-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.
- Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, purchased a Malibu beach house from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven in 2019.
- Her Manhattan home is currently on the market. She listed it for $26.95 million in 2017, but dropped it to $24.99 million in March 2019.
Jennifer Lopez is one of the world’s highest-paid musicians. Forbes reported she made $42 million in 2019 alone. Her success has allowed her to invest in a large coast-to-coast real estate portfolio, with homes in Malibu, the Hamptons, Manhattan, and Bel Air.
Lopez’s most recent purchase was her Malibu beach house, which she bought with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. They bought the home from “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million, according to the LA Times. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez described the house as “a little fixer-upper next to the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate the home.
Lopez’s largest property is her Bel Air home, which spans 13,932 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. She purchased it in 2016.
She’s also trying to sell one of her properties, her New York City apartment in NoMad, Manhattan. It was originally listed for $26.95 million, but was reduced to $24.99 million in 2019.
Here’s a look at her real estate portfolio.
Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, love luxury real estate and have some incredible homes to prove it.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Their tastes differ when it comes to decor, however.
“He’s a little bit more of the modern, masculine side. He just goes all the way modern,” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres last year. “Like the stones, and marbles. And I’m like, ‘Can we have a pillow? And a blankie?'”
Lopez’s downtown Manhattan apartment at the luxury Whitman building is on the market for $24.99 million, according to StreetEasy.
- source
- StreetEasy
Source: StreetEasy
The apartment features large windows overlooking Madison Square Park.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
The 6,500-square-foot property has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
The four outdoor terraces are a collective 3,000 square feet, just under half the size of the apartment.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
There’s plenty of seating space in the living room, and French doors open to one of the terraces.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
The kitchen features an island with a seating area, as well as a large dining table.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
The dining table can seat 10 people and the kitchen island can seat four.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: StreetEasy
The master bedroom features large French doors that open to a terrace.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: Streeteasy
The bathroom also features French doors to another terrace, and inside there’s a large tub and rain shower.
- source
- StreetEasy listing via Adam Modlin
Source: Streeteasy
She has a second property in New York — her Hamptons home is located in Water Mill, which has one of most expensive zip codes in the state, according to Forbes.
Source: Forbes
Lopez bought her Hamptons property for just under $10 million in 2013. It has eight bedrooms and came with a sauna, steam room, theater, and pool.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Business Insider
She also has a home in Bel Air, Los Angeles, which she bought for $28 million in 2016, according to Curbed.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Sources: Business Insider, Curbed
Visitors must cross a covered bridge to enter her home.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
Curbed reported that the house is 13,932 square feet.
- source
- Berlyn Photography.
Sources: Business Insider, Curbed
It features an infinity pool and adjacent hot tub.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
The home has multiple living spaces.
- source
- Berlyn photography.
Source: Business Insider
Hardwood floors are present throughout the home, and there are multiple fireplaces.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
Lopez also has a spacious, rustic kitchen with a huge window and skylight to let in plenty of natural light.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
The home has seven bedrooms …
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
… and a whopping 13 bathrooms.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
She also has her own movie theater in her Bel Air home.
- source
- Berlyn Photography
Source: Business Insider
She recently bought a property in Malibu that used to belong to “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven, according to Realtor.com.
- source
- Getty Images/halbergman
Source: Realtor.com
In an interview with Ellen, Lopez described her Malibu home as “a little fixer-upper near the water.” Rodriguez hired Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” to help renovate it.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images
Source: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Piven sold Lopez and A-Rod the home for $6.6 million.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Realtor.com
