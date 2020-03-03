The Louvre, Legoland, and three Disney theme parks are closed because of the coronavirus. Here’s all of the major museum and theme park closures so far.

- source
- The Louvre, the Leonardo da Vinci museum, and a few Disneyland locations are among several notable museums and theme parks that have closed in Europe and Asia to prevent further spreading of the novel coronavirus.
- As of Monday, there are over 92,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the majority of which is in China.
- The COVID-19 virus has spread to other parts of Asia and Europe as well. There more than 100 confirmed cases of it in the US.
- Here are the most notable museum and theme park closures during the spread of the new coronavirus so far.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Louvre, the world’s largest art museum, is closed because of concerns about the coronavirus. There are at least 212 confirmed cases in France as of Tuesday.
Source: Business Insider, CNN, Reuters
Over in Italy, which has reported more than 2,500 infections and 79 deaths as of Tuesday, the Leonardo da Vinci museum is closed until further notice.
Source: Insider, Business Insider, the Guardian
The Tokyo National Museum is closed until March 16. Japan reported at least 256 cases and four deaths as of Monday, and many attractions in the country are closing for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Source: Tokyo National Museum, Business Insider
The Kyoto National Museum in Japan is also closed until at least March 16. The museum will consider reopening on March 17 if it’s safe.
Source: Kyoto National Museum
The Kyushu National Museum, also in Japan, is closed until further notice.
Source: Kyushu National Museum
The Ghibli Museum, Mitaka, also in Japan, is closed until March 17.
Source: Ghibli Museum
Sanrio Puroland in Tokyo is closed until March 12.
Source: Japan Today
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are closed until March 16.
Source: Tokyo Disney Resort, Insider
Universal Studios Japan is closed until at least March 15.
Source: USA Today
Legoland Japan is also closed until at least March 15.
Shanghai Disney Resort is closed indefinitely, as China is home to 87% of all confirmed coronavirus cases.
Source: Insider, Business Insider
Hong Kong Disneyland is also closed indefinitely.
Source: USA Today
In Beijing, the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City is closed indefinitely.
Source: CNN
In South Korea, the National Museum of Korea and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art are closed indefinitely.
Source: CNN