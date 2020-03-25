THEN AND NOW: Here’s how the longest celebrity couples in the music industry evolved over the years

caption Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. source Time & Life Pictures & John Shearer/ Getty

Some couples in the music industry have been together for decades.

Music icons like Beyoncé, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen have been with their partners for a long time.

Country music has several long-lasting power couples like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Hollywood is filled with actors who have been married for decades, and the music industry is no different.

From pop icons to country music stars, there are famous musicians who have been married to their spouses for years and continue to work in the spotlight.

Here are some of the longest-lasting relationships in the music industry.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z started their relationship over 20 years ago.

caption Beyoncé and Jay-Z. source Frank Trapper & Kevin Winter/ Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z met in 1999 and put a ring on it in 2008. The pair have been together ever since and they have three children, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Although there was an alleged cheating scandal, the couple remains strong, even going on tour together.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa of The E Street Band have been married since 1991.

caption Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. source Barry King & Walter McBride/ Getty

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa grew up just 10 miles away from each other in New Jersey, but it wasn’t until the ’80s when the two started touring together, leading to their romantic relationship. The pair tied the knot in 1991 and have been performing duets on stage ever since. They now have three children together.

Country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been happily married since 1996.

caption Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. source Time & Life Pictures & John Shearer/ Getty

In the world of country music, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are known as a power couple. They met briefly in 1994, but it wasn’t until they went on tour together in 1996 that their relationship really started to heat up. In 1996, the couple tied the knot and they have been together ever since. Today, they have three children and continue to make music together.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have known each other since they were teenagers but have been married for a decade.

caption Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. source Walter McBride & Michael Tran/ Getty

Alicia Keys said she knew Swizz Beatz since she was a teenager but always found him annoying. In fact, the Grammy winner refused to work with the producer and DJ because he irritated her so much. Eventually, they did work together and started a relationship beyond their music. They started dating around 2008 and wed two years later. Today, they are still married with two children, and they are still making music.

Justin Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel for over a decade.

caption Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. source Dimitrios Kambouris & Pascal Le Segretain/ Getty

Pop singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel met at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards and started dating soon after. In 2011, they took a break but said their “I dos” a year later. About 13 years later, the couple is still going strong and they have one child together.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met in 2006 and have been together ever since.

caption John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. source Mark Sullivan & Allen Berezovsky / Getty

On the set of John Legend’s music video for “Stereo” in 2006, the singer met his future wife, model Chrissy Teigen. In 2013, the couple tied the knot in Italy. Since then, they have become a power couple and have two children together. Teigen has continued to be Legend’s musical muse, as the musician said his hit single “All of You” is about his wife.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been partners since 2001.

caption Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. source Ron Galella, Ltd. & Michael Loccisano / Getty

Another country music power couple, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, met in 1988, but they didn’t start dating until 2001. Four years later, they tied the knot. Since then, they have often worked together and blended their families from previous marriages. The couple said they remain together despite the difficulties of the music industry because they are able to prioritize and schedule time with each other.

Elvis Costello and Diana Krall have been married since 2003.

caption Elvis Costello and Diana Krall. source KMazur & Desiree Navarro / Getty

In 2002, Elton John introduced Elvis Costello and Diana Krall at the Grammy Awards. A year later the two singers got hitched and now have two children. They are still married and make music together, despite their different music styles.

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has been married to her husband, David Beckham, for two decades.

caption Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. source Kevin Winter & Karwai Tang/ Getty

Rapper Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997.

caption Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. source Ron Wolfson/ Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to play Will Smith’s girlfriend on “The Fresh Prince” in 1994, but it was off-screen where their relationship really took off. They married in 1997. They are parents to teen stars Jaden and Willow Smith.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006.

caption Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. source Fred Duval & George Pimentel / Getty

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman met at the G’Day USA gala in 2005 and a few months later they started dating. The country music singer and actress said their “I dos” in 2006. Although they went through a rough patch, including Urban’s time in rehab for alcohol addiction, they are still happily married and have two children together.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been together for over 15 years.

caption Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. source Carlo Allegri & Michael Tullberg / Getty

Before Brad Paisley became a famous country music star, he fell in love with the woman who played Annie Banks in the 1991 movie “Father of the Bride.” He later cast that woman, Kimberly Williams, as his love interest in one of his music videos. From there, they started a relationship and made it official in 2003. They now have two children together.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been in love for four decades.

caption Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. source David McGough & Karwai Tang/ Getty

In the 1970s, Ozzy Osbourne was a member of Black Sabbath when he decided to marry his manager, Sharon. They created an empire with their unique family after starring in a reality show called “The Osbournes.” Today the couple is still together, though there are reports that they’ve had a few rough patches in the past few years.

Elton John and David Furnish have been a couple for 27 years.

caption Elton John and David Furnish. source Antony Jones & Dia Dipasupil/ Getty

Musical icon Elton John and filmmaker David Furnish started their relationship in 1993. When England made gay marriage legal, the pair made their coupling official by tying the knot in 2014 at a lavish wedding. Five years later, the two are still together and they have two children.

Bono has been married to his wife, Alison Hewson, for over 30 years.

caption Bono and his wife. source Vanni Bassetti/ Getty

Back in 1973, Bono – known then as Paul Hewson – and Alison Stewart were students at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Ireland. A few years later, U2 was formed and Bono became a superstar, but his connection to Alison never wavered. The two got married in 1982 and have been together ever since. The pair has four children together.

Sting has been married to his wife, Trudie Styler, since 1992.

caption Sting and Trudie Styler. source Georges De Keerle & Jean Baptiste Lacroix/ Getty

In 1977, Trudie Styler and Sting were neighbors, and Styler befriended Sting’s now-ex-wife. The pair started officially dating in 1982 and didn’t get married until 1992. Today, they are still going strong. In fact, Styler told People that the secret to their happy marriage is that they laugh a lot.

Tina Turner married her longtime partner, Erwin Bach, in 2013.

caption Tina Turner and Erwin Bach. source Dave Hogan & Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Tina Turner was originally married to her singing partner Ike Turner until their violent relationship ended in a divorce. After that partnership, the singing sensation met music executive Erwin Bach at a record label party in 1985. They’ve been together ever since. In 2013, they finally tied the knot after 28 years together. Turner later told CBS News that she considers her marriage to Bach her first and only marriage.

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been together for a whopping 54 years.

When Dolly Parton moved to Nashville to become a star in 1964, she met contractor Carl Dean outside a laundromat on her first night in the new city. The two married just two years later and have been together ever since. Through the years, her relationship with Dean inspired several of Parton’s hits, including “Jolene” and “Just Because I’m a Woman.” But most of the marriage and relationship has been kept from the public eye, so there are very few pictures of the two together.