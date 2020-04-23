This eyebrow waxing kit helps me maintain my brows between salon visits — it’s easy to use and costs less than $6

caption The DIY hair removal kit comes with everything you need for a professional home waxing: pre-wax cleansing bar soap, wax wand, and cotton strips. source Julia Guerra

Nad’s is an Australian-based hair-removal company that is best known for its at-home wax treatments.

I use the brand’s Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand ($9.99 at CVS, $5.48 at Amazon), a DIY hair removal kit that comes with pre-wax cleansing soap, a wax pen applicator, and cotton strips.

The gel-like sugar wax is formulated with natural ingredients like vinegar, lemon, and citric acid.

The formula is gentle enough for all skin types, and can be used to shape your eyebrows and remove hairs from the chin and cheeks.

My brows are a frustrating combination of Cara Delevigne’s thickness and Kim Kardashian’s arch – beautiful in theory, but hard to maintain without help from the professionals. And believe me, I’ve tried.

I don’t have an eye for precision, so plucking never works out the way I want it to and once upon a time one of those electric trimmers went rogue and shaved off half my eyebrow (OK, I sneezed, but the point stands). But because salon treatments add up quickly, I continued my search for an alternative. That’s when I came across the Nad’s Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand; I haven’t made a hair removal appointment since.

The Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand is an affordable at-home waxing and shaping treatment kit that includes all the tools you need to achieve a professional arch. The kit includes a pre-wax soap bar to prep your brows, a wax pen applicator, and enough cotton strips for at least five gentle, yet effective hair removal treatments.

How to use Nad’s Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand

caption This is what my brows looked like before using the Nad’s Natural Precision Wax Wand — as you can see, they were in desperate need of grooming. source Julia Guerra

In my experience, The Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand is easy to use.

Step 1: The first step is to wash your brows and the surrounding area with the pre-wax cleansing soap and warm water. Rinse and pat dry before moving on to the wax.

Step 2: The gel-like sugar wax is not a hot wax (please do not try heating it in the microwave), but it does apply easier if you warm up the wax applicator by rubbing it between your palms for 20 to 30 seconds beforehand. Apply the wax in a thin layer in the direction of hair growth, and make sure to only apply over hairs you want to remove.

caption Once you’ve applied the wax, apply the cotton strip and press down with your index or middle finger, smoothing the strip in the direction of hair growth so you’re able to pick up a majority of the hairs. source Julia Guerra

Step 3: Next, lay the cotton strip over the wax and press down firmly. I like to smooth the material down over the area a few times with my middle finger to make sure it adheres to the gel. You’ll know it’s ready when you can take your fingers off the cotton and it sticks to your face.

Step 4: Hold your skin taut with one finger, then quickly pull the strip off in the opposite direction of hair growth.

My only suggestion here would be to avoid experimenting with fancy shaping techniques. Nad’s at-home treatment is a great option for someone unable to make an appointment at the salon but who wants to stay on top of those rogue hairs. However, if you aren’t super experienced and want to experiment with a new shape, leave drastic changes to the professionals until you have a better grasp on how to achieve the look you want.

The ingredients

caption You want to warm the wax wand in between your palms before applying to your brows. This makes it come out of the wand easier and apply smoother on the skin. source Julia Guerra

The Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand includes two skin products: The pre-wax cleansing soap bar and a gel-like, no-heat wax to remove the hair. Both products are certified vegan and cruelty-free, free of fragrances and artificial colors, and made with natural ingredients.

The pre-wax cleansing soap bar is made with soothing, conditioning ingredients like lavender, shea butter, and argan oil in combination with ingredients like glycerin, a humectant that makes your skin “better prepared to withstand the effects of waxing,” according to Dr. Erum Ilyas, board-certified dermatologist with Montgomery Dermatology, LLC and founder of AmberNoon.

Nad’s wax is a sugar wax containing lemon juice, vinegar, and citric acid. Sugar waxes tend to be gentler on the skin and run a lower risk of “leaving the skin looking raw or [feeling] uncomfortable,” Dr. Ilyas tells INSIDER.

caption Post-wax, I highly recommend rinsing off any excess wax and stickiness with warm water. The finished product will be salon-style brows. source Julia Guerra

Cons worth mentioning

While Nad’s Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand has been a hero product of mine for a few years now, there are a few caveats to consider. For example, you will have to pluck a few hairs post-wax because it rarely removes all hair on the first try. Don’t let this deter you from the product, though. Even professionals have to pluck a few stray hairs from their clients’ brows post-wax.

What’s more, any method of hair removal – sugaring, waxing, plucking, shaving, threading, laser, etc. – has the potential to irritate the skin.

“This irritation can be from the method itself, catching skin with hair, or from the simple fact that hair is attached to the skin,” says Dr. Ilyas. “It’s the same concept as if you pull plants or weeds- there will always be some level of soil disruption that accompanies the removal.”

The bottom line:

If you’re looking for a way to keep up with regular grooming habits when you’re stuck at home, on vacation, or when you just don’t have the financial means for a salon treatment every few weeks, Nad’s Natural Precision Eyebrow Wax Wand is a solid alternative. It’s easy to use and the formula is so gentle that it can be used on all skin types. Plus, it’s only $10, whereas one professional wax will cost you $10 at a minimum.