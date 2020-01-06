Pelosi announces vote on war-powers resolution to limit Trump’s military actions in Iran

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. source SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday announced that the House would vote this week on a resolution meant to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers.

Pelosi said the vote would mandate that if no further congressional action were taken, the administration’s hostilities with Iran would cease within 30 days.

It appears Trump did not consult with Congress before arranging the killing of Iran’s top military official, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in an airstrike last week, igniting a fierce debate about presidential power and the legality of such a move.

As noted by Insider’s political correspondent Sonam Sheth, while Trump is not legally obligated to consult with Congress over a military action deemed an emergency, only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Sunday advised Trump to “read the War Powers Act,” a federal law adopted in 1973 that seeks to limit the president’s ability to engage in an armed conflict without backing from Congress.

Trump on Thursday ordered an airstrike against Iran’s top military official, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a major escalation with Iran that is widely expected to result in retaliation.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi said the vote on a war-powers resolution would “reassert Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities.”

“Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials,” she wrote in her letter. “This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.

“As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”

“Thank you for your patriotic leadership during this difficult time,” she signed off in her letter.

Pelosi’s statement came hours after the House Foreign Affairs Committee hit back at Trump after he tweeted that he was not required to give Congress notice before striking Iran.

In his tweet on Sunday, Trump wrote that his social-media posts should be considered official notice to Congress on his military plans.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” he wrote.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee responded to Trump’s tweets on Sunday evening and advised Trump to “read the War Powers Act,” a federal law adopted in 1973 that seeks to limit the president’s ability to engage in an armed conflict without backing from Congress.

“This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution,” the committee wrote in a post mocking Trump’s tweet. “And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you’re not a dictator.”

While Trump is not legally obligated to consult with Congress over a military action deemed an emergency, as noted by Insider’s political correspondent Sonam Sheth, only Congress has the constitutional authority to declare war.

Iran has vowed to seek “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s killing, and on Sunday it said it would no longer comply with the 2015 nuclear deal. Experts say any revenge could include cyberattacks, which could be devastating.

Trump in turn has threatened to hit dozens of Iranian sites if Iran strikes “Americans” or “American assets.”