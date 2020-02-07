10 times political icon Nancy Pelosi stole the show

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi yet again stole the show at President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address when, immediately following his speech, she tore up her copy.

The Democratic speaker has been exciting the internet for years with her fiery remarks, claps, points, and legendary gavel moves.

Time after time, in her mediagenic white suit, Pelosi upstages everyone in the room.

Nancy Pelosi strikes again.

Immediately following President Donald Trump’s third State of the Union address on Tuesday night, the Speaker of the House made it clear how she felt about the speech – by tearing her copy neatly in half.

As Republicans cheered and Trump turned to exit the podium, Pelosi stood in the background, lips pursed, and tore through the president’s words a few pages at a time.

Her defense?

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” the California congresswoman said.

But this is not the first time Pelosi’s done something to ignite a roar of internet memes and controversy. Throughout her many years in politics, Pelosi’s been quick to steal the show with her iconic suits and gavel-wagging ways.

Here are 10 times Pelosi stole the show.

During a 2019 White House meeting, Pelosi was captured standing and pointing directly at Trump. The image became an instant sensation. After Trump mocked her for it, the House Speaker made it her cover image on Twitter.

Notably, Pelosi was one of only two women in the room.

Following a contentious meeting with the president in 2018, Pelosi was seen leaving the Oval Office in a striking red coat, stilettos, and sunglasses. The look exploded on the internet, and memes of Pelosi looking like a power icon quickly followed.

During Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address, Pelosi was seen sarcastically clapping her hands at him after he called for an end to “the politics of revenge.”

Moments before Nancy Pelosi made history as the first woman Speaker of the House in 2006, she was seen flexing her muscles in victory.

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flexes her muscles before receiving the speaker's gavel from Republican leader John Boehner of Ohio in January 2006

Throughout her career as Speaker of the House, Pelosi’s gavel has become a symbol of her power. In 2019, when she accepted the position again, she eagerly clutched the wooden prop.

In the middle of the impeachment proceedings, a conservative reporter asked Pelosi if she “hated” Trump. Pelosi fired back with, “I don’t hate anyone,” explaining that her Catholic background makes her resent that question, and advised him not to mess with her “when it comes to words like that.”

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at a weekly press conference in Washington.

During the vote over whether to impeach Trump, Pelosi remained stoic and professional, despite roaring cheers from Democrats. When members of her party started celebrating the outcome, Pelosi glared and fiercely silenced them with her gavel.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump as the House votes at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019.

In December, Pelosi shocked the world when she refused to hand over the articles of impeachment against Trump until Senate Republicans agree to a “fair” trial. She waited a month before transmitting them.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) signs the two articles of impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump before sending them over to the U.S. Senate during an engrossment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020.

During Trump’s third State of the Union address, Pelosi stood in solidarity with her fellow congresswomen by wearing white to pay homage to the women’s suffrage movement.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., poses for a group photo of House Democrats in the Capitol Visitor Center, who plan to wear "suffragette white" to the State of the Union address to show solidarity for women's agendas on Tuesday, February 5, 2019

In a remarkable moment of defiance, the speaker began ripping Trump’s speech immediately following his third State of the Union address. Later, Pelosi defended her actions by citing the speech as a “manifesto of mistruths.” “It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives,” she said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington

