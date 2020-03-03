A Nashville news station captured a tornado ripping through their parking lot while live on air

caption A screenshot of a video taken by Twitter user Daniel Ally shows a tornado ripping through Nashville, Tennessee on March 2, 2020. source Screenshot/Daniel Ally/Twitter

A Nashville, Tennessee, news station was live on air when a tornado hit their news room parking lot.

NC5 reporter Chris Conte uploaded a video from the live broadcast to Twitter in the moments the tornado had struck.

Other Twitter users also uploaded videos of the tornado hitting parts of the city. The National Weather Service said the tornado was an “extremely dangerous storm” and advised people in the area to seek immediate shelter.

The National Weather Service advises people in a tornado to go to a safe place, like a basement, safe room, or interior rooms, and to stay away from windows or open areas. Read the full tornado safety guide here.

A newsroom in downtown Nashville was live on air when a major tornado struck. NC5 reporter Chris Conte recorded the broadcast and uploaded a video of the event to Twitter.

“This is terrifying,” he wrote. “A tornado just hit @NC5 in downtown Nashville. It’s 12:44am.”

The news presenter on air can be heard in the video frantically exclaiming that the storm was “hitting channel 5” and saying that it was going through their parking lot.

Watch the extraordinary video below:

This is terrifying. A tornado just hit @NC5 in downtown Nashville. It’s 12:44am. pic.twitter.com/8dCbvHpDe7 — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

Other users also uploaded videos of the tornado hitting neighborhoods in Nashville.

East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago ⁦@NashSevereWx⁩ #tspotter pic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs — Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020

Just filmed a #tornado pass north of my building and just north of the state capital! Wow! pic.twitter.com/HUd40rvdsD — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) March 3, 2020

At the time of publication, according to the Nashville National Weather Service, a tornado watch is in effect for Cookeville, Algood, and Monterey counties until 2:15 a.m. CST. Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were also in effect for many areas across the region.

