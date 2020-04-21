All the National Geographic shows and movies you can stream on Disney Plus for Earth Day

source Disney Plus

Disney Plus gives subscribers access to a large selection of streaming movies and TV shows, including an assortment of docuseries and films produced by National Geographic.

The National Geographic lineup features a growing collection of nature programs perfect for Earth Day streaming.

Notable titles you can watch right now include shows, like “Great Migrations” and “Life Below Zero,” and movies, like “Giants of the Deep Blue” and “Free Solo.”

A Disney Plus monthly subscription costs $6.99 per month, and an annual subscription costs $69.99 per year.

The Disney Plus streaming service is home to a varied collection of on-demand titles from all of the studio’s major brands, including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.

While superheroes, Jedi, and talking snowmen might be the platform’s biggest draws, Disney Plus subscribers shouldn’t overlook the service’s healthy selection of nature and science documentaries. Produced by National Geographic, this educational catalog includes a host of shows and movies focused on animals, geography, space, medicine, and more.

Disney Plus is currently available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. For that price, you gain access to all of National Geographic’s Disney Plus content, along with the rest of the Disney Plus entertainment lineup.

With so many National Geographic shows and films to choose from, it can be hard to keep track of every title. With that in mind, we’ve listed every National Geographic program streaming on Disney Plus right now.

For more information about Disney’s streaming service, be sure to check out our complete guide to Disney Plus.

What National Geographic titles can I watch on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus includes access to a growing catalog of National Geographic titles, with programs covering a wide range of documentary topics related to nature, science, history, and culture.

The library primarily consists of shows and movies originally produced for The National Geographic Channel. This includes complete seasons from several shows currently airing on the network, like “Brain Games,” “Continent 7: Antarctica,” Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” “Life Below Zero,” “Wicked Tuna,” and more. Older series from the channel’s archives are also featured, including “Year Million,” “The Incredible Dr. Pol,” and “Dog Whisperer.”

In addition to titles from The National Geographic Channel, Disney Plus is also home to original National Geographic programming exclusive to the service. The first Disney Plus original from National Geographic is “The World According to Jeff Goldblum.” The 12-part docuseries follows the actor as he learns about a different topic in every episode. Topics range from sneakers and ice cream to denim and coffee.

The entire first season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is now available to stream. A second season is currently in the works.

What nature documentaries does Disney Plus include for Earth Day?

If you’re looking for a good nature documentary to watch on Earth Day, the National Geographic library on Disney Plus has got you covered. From underwater adventures to jungle expeditions, there is something for every nature fan to enjoy.

Highlights currently available to stream on Earth Day include docuseries, like “Great Migrations,” and several documentary films, like “Giants of the Deep Blue,” “Kingdom of the Blue Whale,” “Earth Live,” “Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise” and “Into the Grand Canyon.”

Disney Plus is also home to National Geographic’s Academy Award-winning documentary “Free Solo.” This stunning film offers breathtaking views of Yosemite National Park as a rock climber attempts to become the first person to scale El Capitan without a rope.

With that said, these titles only scratch the surface of the full National Geographic lineup on Disney Plus. Below we’ve compiled a complete list of all the National Geographic titles you can stream right now.

Nature and animal documentary programs are highlighted in bold for easy reference.

Here are all the National Geographic movies and shows you can watch on Disney Plus:

National Geographic movies

“Into the Okavango”

“Atlantis Rising”

“Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity”

“Drain the Oceans: WWII”

“World’s Greatest Dogs”

“Drain Alcatraz”

“The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great”

“Drain the Titanic”

“How Dogs Got Their Shapes”

“Eastern Island Unsolved”

“Free Solo”

“Jane”

“Breaking 2”

“Viking Warrior Women”

“Man Among Cheetahs”

“Drain the Bermuda Triangle”

“Science Fair”

“Titanic: 20 Years Later”

“Expedition Amelia”

“The Flood”

“Drain the Great Lakes”

“Drain the Sunken Pirate City”

“Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special”

“Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed”

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Mission to the Sun”

“Mars Inside SpaceX”

“Tree Climbing Lions”

“Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise”

“Earth Live”

“Before the Flood”

“Into the Canyon”

“Sea of Hope”

“Diana: In Her Own Words”

“Kingdom of the Blue Whale”

“Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol”

“Miracle Landing on the Hudson”

“Paris to Pittsburgh”

“Giants of the Deep Blue”

“Journey to Shark Eden”

“Sharks of Lost Island”

“Bizarre Dinosaurs”

“Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines”

“Secrets of the King Cobra”

“Planet of the Birds”

National Geographic shows

“Brain Games”

“The Incredible Dr. Pol”

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

“Paradise Islands”

“Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets”

“Life Below Zero”

“One Strange Rock”

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”

“Wicked Tuna”

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks”

“Unlikely Animal Friends”

“Continent 7: Antarctica”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

“Lost Cities with Albert Lin”

“Hostile Planet”

“Dog: Impossible”

“Wild Russia”

“America’s National Parks”

“Dr. T, Lone Star Vet”

“Year Million”

“Out There with Jack Randall”

“Drain the Oceans”

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”

“Dr. K’s Exotic Animal E.R.”

“Supercar Megabuild”

“Wild Yellowstone”

“Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan”

“Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue”

“Kingdom of the Wolf”

“Origins: The Journey of Humankind”

“Lost Treasures of the Maya”

“Great Migrations”

Read everything else you should know about Disney Plus here: