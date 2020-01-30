Watch the Navarro College squad teach ‘Cheer’ superfan Kendall Jenner how to do a cheerleading stunt on ‘The Ellen Show’

By
Claudia Willen
-

Kendall Jenner learned a cheerleading stunt on

caption
Kendall Jenner learned a cheerleading stunt on “The Ellen Show.”
source
The Ellen Show/YouTube
  • Kendall Jenner relived her high school cheerleading career during her appearance on NBC’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday.
  • The 24-year-old is a huge fan of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” and admitted, “After I watched ‘Cheer,’ I was like, I was definitely not this type of cheerleader.”
  • Ellen DeGeneres surprised Jenner by introducing her to Morgan Simianer, her favorite Navarro College cheerleader, and several of her teammates.
  • The model sported her own red and black uniform, and the squad taught her a cheerleading stunt, called a prep, that involved three cheerleaders lifting her up in the air.
