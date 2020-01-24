The US Navy wants to know who secretly uploaded videos of sailors to Porn Hub

caption US Navy sailors salute during the “Pass and Review” as the USS Pebble passes the USS Arizona memorial during ceremonies commemorating the 74th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2015. source REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

The US Navy is investigating after videos of dozens of service members were found on Porn Hub.

The Navy believes the videos, which were secretly filmed, were taken through a peephole in a bathroom.

Some of the sailors and marines in the videos could be identified by name patches on their uniforms.

The videos have been removed from the porn website.

The US Navy is trying to find out who secretly filmed dozens of service members in a bathroom and shared the videos on the porn website Porn Hub, US military officials told NBC news.

An agent from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service found the videos on Porn Hub earlier this month. Some of the videos showed sailors and marines in uniform with visible name patches, NBC reported. The individuals didn’t know they were being recorded and officials were not aware of any sexual acts in the videos.

The clips, which have since been removed, also included civilians.

The officials believe the videos were taken through a peephole in a bathroom, according to NBC.

Some of the individuals in the videos were assigned to the USS Emory S. Land, a vessel that supplies submarines and is assigned to a port in Guam, the officials told NBC.

A message left by Insider for a Navy spokesperson was not immediately returned.

This isn’t the first time that US service members have been targeted by voyeurs looking to share nude photos of them online.

In a 2017 scandal, the US Marine Corp. opened an investigation after hundreds of nude photos of female service members from every military branch had been posted to an image-sharing message board.

The discovery of the photos and investigation resulted in a change in US Marine and Navy laws banning revenge porn.

Violators who are found to have shared an “intimate image” of a colleague without their consent can face consequences ranging from administrative punishments to criminal actions.