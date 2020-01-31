Here are the rosters for this year’s NBA All-Star Game — and the notable stars who were left off the list

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars — and some of the noteworthy players who didn't make the cut.

caption
Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars — and some of the noteworthy players who didn’t make the cut.
source
NBA
  • The NBA has released its complete rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game.
  • The starters – which include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden in the Western Conference and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Tre Young, and Kemba Walker in the Eastern Conference – were selected based on the total number of votes they received from fans, media, and players.
  • With the most votes in their respective conferences, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains for the Western and Eastern Conference All-Star squads.
  • James and Antetokounmpo will have the responsibility of drafting their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star starters and reserves in a special NBA All-Star Draft Show on TNT Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
  • Check out the full list of 2020 NBA All-Stars – and some of the noteworthy players who didn’t make the cut – below:
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Western Conference starters:

Captain: LeBron James (Frontcourt)

source
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Selections: 16

2019-2020 Stats: 25.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

Anthony Davis (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star Selections: 7

2019-2020 Stats: 26.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.2 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.0

Kawhi Leonard (Frontcourt)

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 27.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 3.0

Luka Doncic (Guard)

Team: Dallas Mavericks

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.7 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

James Harden (Guard)

Team: Houston Rockets

All-Star Selections: 8

2019-2020 Stats: 35.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 7.2 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.0

Eastern Conference starters:

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 30.0 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 5.6 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 1.0

Joel Embiid (Frontcourt)

source
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Selections: 3

2019-2020 Stats: 23.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 2.5

Pascal Siakam (Frontcourt)

Team: Toronto Raptors

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 23.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 3.4 APG

Fan Rank: 2

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 2.75

Trae Young (Guard)

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Team: Atlanta Hawks

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 29.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 9.2 APG

Fan Rank: 1

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 2

Weighted Score: 1.75

Kemba Walker (Guard)

source
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 4

2019-2020 Stats: 22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 1

Media Rank: 1

Weighted Score: 2.0

Western Conference reserves:

source
Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic (Frontcourt)

source
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Team: Denver Nuggets

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 20.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.6 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 4.5

Brandon Ingram (Frontcourt)

source
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 25.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.3 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 7.0

Rudy Gobert (Frontcourt)

Team: Utah Jazz

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 15.8 PPG, 14.5 RPG, 1.6 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 9

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 9.0

Damian Lillard (Guard)

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

All-Star Selections: 5

2019-2020 Stats: 29.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.8 APG

Fan Rank: 3

Player Rank: 3

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 3.0

Russell Westbrook (Guard)

source
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Houston Rockets

All-Star Selections: 9

2019-2020 Stats: 26.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 7.4 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 4.75

Donovan Mitchell (Guard)

Team: Utah Jazz

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 24.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 6.0

Chris Paul (Guard)

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Star Selections: 10

2019-2020 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 6.5 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 9

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 8.75

Eastern Conference reserves:

source
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler (Frontcourt)

source
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Miami Heat

All-Star Selections: 5

2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 4

Player Rank: 6

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 4.25

Jayson Tatum

source
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Jayson Tatum

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.8 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 7

Weighted Score: 5.5

Bam Adebayo (Frontcourt)

source
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Miami Heat

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 16.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.7 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 5.75

Domantas Sabonis

Team: Indiana Pacers

All-Star Selections: 1

2019-2020 Stats: 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 4.6 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 7

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 7.25

Khris Middleton (Frontcourt)

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.9 APG

Fan Rank: 11

Player Rank: 11

Media Rank: 7

Weighted Score: 10.0

Kyle Lowry (Guard)

Team: Toronto Raptors

All-Star Selections: 6

2019-2020 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.3 APG

Fan Rank: 6

Player Rank: 5

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 5.25

Ben Simmons (Guard)

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 16.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 8.3 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 3

Weighted Score: 5.75

Snubs:

source
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Karl Anthony Towns (Frontcourt)

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 26.9 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.2 APG

Fan Rank: 9

Player Rank: 13

Media Rank: 8

Weighted Score: 9.75

Bradley Beal (Guard)

Team: Washington Wizards

All-Star Selections: 2

2019-2020 Stats: 28.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 9

Player Rank: 2

Media Rank: 5

Weighted Score: 6.25

Devin Booker (Guard)

Team: Phoenix Suns

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 27.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.4 APG

Fan Rank: 8

Player Rank: 4

Media Rank: 4

Weighted Score: 6.0

Zach LaVine (Guard)

Team: Chicago Bulls

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 25.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.0 APG

Fan Rank: 5

Player Rank: 7

Media Rank: 6

Weighted Score: 5.75

Jaylen Brown (Guard)

source
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Team: Boston Celtics

All-Star Selections: 0

2019-2020 Stats: 20.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

Fan Rank: 7

Player Rank: 13

Media Rank: 11

Weighted Score: 9.5

Now check out the best photos from the 2020 X Games:

source
Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

Jaw-dropping photos of the 2020 Winter X Games show why the event is the envy of anybody who enjoys snow sports