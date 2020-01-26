NBA has no plans to cancel games after basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

NBA TV reports that there are no plans to cancel any games.

The NBA on Sunday decided not to cancel games after news broke that basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California.

There was some initial speculation on Twitter that there would be no games for the rest of the day. However, NBA TV commentators clarified that while association officials were grappling with the devastating news, there were no immediate plans to call off games.

There were five people on board the Sikorsky S-76 when it crashed in Calabasas, and there were no survivors, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bryant, 41, spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers and is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

