WATCH: NBA player Devin Booker learned about the season’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic while playing ‘Call of Duty’ live on Twitch

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

  • On Wednesday, the NBA suspended the rest of its season as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
  • A player on the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Wednesday; the league swiftly canceled the rest of the season soon after the news broke.
  • Phoenix Suns all-star point guard Devin Booker learned about the league’s suspension while streaming himself playing “Call of Duty” on Twitch.
  • “What the f— bro?!” he says. “What is going on?” Booker’s emotional response echoed the sentiments of millions of basketball fans around the world.
  • Watch the video below.
