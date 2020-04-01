The NBA players we were enjoying watching the most before the season was suspended, ranked

caption Ja Morant has been electric to watch this season. source Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

We ranked the top 20 players we were enjoying watching play this season.

Our ranking includes everyone from MVPs, to young All-Stars, to role players.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s possible that the NBA has never been so stocked with talent, or perhaps with such diversity in talent.

With the NBA suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, we looked back at some of the players we were enjoying watching the most this season. Some are MVPs, some are blossoming young All-Stars, and some are super role players.

We didn’t include a player from every team, but we kept it to one player per team – with one exception.

Read below for our top 20 players we enjoyed watching this season.

20. Markelle Fultz, G

caption Markelle Fultz. source Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Orlando Magic

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 47.3% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: After two years of drama over a shoulder injury and case od the yips to see Fultz show glimpses of what made him the No. 1 pick in 2017. Fultz is still lightning quick with a crafty handle and slippery way of getting into the paint. He’s one of 18 guards shooting over 60% on over 200 attempts from 0-5 feet. He’s been up-and-down, but that’s to be expected for a guard playing his first full season. The Magic appear to have gotten a good young player a discount.

19. Mitchell Robinson, C

caption Mitchell Robinson. source Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: New York Knicks

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 9.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 74.2% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Boasting a claim for the most athletic big man in the NBA, the Knicks have actually been beating opponents with Robinson on the floor since December 7. The Knicks’ .5 net rating with Robinson on the floor in that span is an astounding number for a 21-45 team.

The 21-year-old Robinson’s minutes are an adventure: he cannot shoot, he can’t pass, he can’t dribble. But he is an elite finisher in the paint; he would break Wilt Chamberlain’s single-season FG% record if the season ended today. He is also learning the nuances of anchoring a defense and creates some of the most spectacular blocked shots in the league.

18. Montrezl Harrell, C

caption Montrezl Harrell. source Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Los Angeles Clippers

Age: 26

2019-20 stats: 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 58% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: An undersized center, Harrell is all-heart and muscle, with a knack for being in the right place at the right time. He develops uncanny pick-and-roll chemistry with his teammates, out-hustles opposing big men on the glass, finishes strong, and is surprisingly deft off the dribble. Harrell is second in scoring among “reserve” players this year, though he plays 28 minutes per game and often finishes games for the Clippers. The “Sixth Man of the Year” award is too often dominated by guards – why not “Trez” for the award this year?

17. Russell Westbrook, G

caption Russell Westbrook. source Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 31

2019-20 stats: 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 47.4% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Since January 1, Westbrook is second in the league in scoring, averaging 31.7 points per game on 52.7% shooting. During that span, he’s been attempting just two three-pointers per game. That’s partly why Westbrook so enjoyable to watch. Playing next to James Harden, Westbrook is having the most efficient season of his career. He has gotten back to relentlessly attacking the rim and setting up teammates, ditching the types of shots that he has never made all that frequently. The suspension interrupted what was some of the best basketball of Westbrook’s career.

16. Ben Simmons, G/F

caption Ben Simmons. source Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 23

2019-20 stats: 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 2.1 steals, 58.5% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: So much is made of Simmons’ lack of shooting and awkward fit with Joel Embiid that we lose sight of the things he does well. Per Basketball-Reference, 64% of Simmons shots come from 0-3 feet this season and he’s making 72% of them. He is a force of nature when he attacks the basket. This season he has also shown he has Defensive Player of the Year potential. When the Sixers need a steal or stop late, Simmons becomes the most fearsome on-ball defender – all arms, quick hands and feet, intimidating opponents into giving up the rock. Enjoy him for what is – an All-NBA talent with a unique skill set.

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

caption Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. source Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 47.3% FG, 35.1% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: It was a close call between Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul, who’s having a renaissance season in OKC. We ultimately with Gilgeous-Alexander, who has transformed from intriguing prospect to capital-G Good player in short time.

Gilgeous-Alexander looks a little awkward on the floor, like he’s still finding his footing, but he uses it to his advantage. He snakes to the basket with off-beat moves, poking and prodding the defense until he gets where he wants, often using creative finishes at the rim. He gets to the line five times per game and is shooting 35% from three on over three attempts per game – two promising numbers. The Clippers were upset that they had to let go of Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade that brought in Paul George, and it’s easy to see why.

14. Domantas Sabonis, F/C

caption Domantas Sabonis. source Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Indiana Pacers

Age: 23

2019-20 stats: 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 54% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: With Victor Oladipo injured to begin the year, Sabonis took the reins and raced to his first All-Star appearance. With a touch of old-school big man to his game, Sabonis is comfortable operating in the post or elbows, acting as a sort of fulcrum to the Pacers’ offense. His four triple-doubles this season are sixth-most in the league and second among big men.

13. Bradley Beal, G

caption Bradley Beal. source Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Washington Wizards

Age: 26

2019-20 stats: 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 45.5% FG, 35.5% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Since January 1, Beal is leading the league in scoring at 33.6 points on 47% shooting, 39% from three. That includes a stretch from January to February where he averaged 37 per game, including back-to-back 50-point games. Beal has entered the conversation among the most dynamic scorers in the league. In Year 8, it feels like Beal has all the moves and timing to get any shot he wants. There are times where the burden of carrying the Wizards offense falls entirely on him, and he still delivers.

12. Khris Middleton — G/F

caption Khris Middleton. source Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 28

2019-20 stats: 21.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.91 assists, 49.9% FG, 41.8%. 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Our one exception the one-player-per-team rule: Middleton is having one of the best seasons in the NBA while playing alongside the presumptive MVP. His stat line is solid enough until you realize he’s playing just over 30 minutes per game. Per-36 minutes, he’s averaging 25-7-5 while shooting 50-41-91 from the floor. There are only two players to average over 20 points per game, make over 100 threes, and post an effective field goal percentage over 55: Middleton and Karl-Anthony Towns. Middleton, who signed a five-year, $178 million contract this past summer, has blossomed into a legit No. 2 option on a contender.

11. Trae Young, G

caption Trae Young. source Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 43.7% FG, 36.1% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: It’s hard to look away when Young is playing. His efficiency doesn’t quite support some of his more audacious attempts, but scoring 30 points per game the way he does comes with some highlight-reel moments. Outside of his scoring, he’ll also dazzle you with his court vision, making a handful of passes where it wasn’t obvious there was a window each night. He’s careless with the ball and a non-factor on defense, but on a 20-47 Hawks team, Young gets a little more leeway to be an entertainer.

10. Jayson Tatum, F

caption Jasyon Tatum. source Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Boston Celtics

Age: 22

2019-20 stats: 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 44.8% FG, 39.8% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: There were doubts about Tatum’s ceiling after a somewhat inefficient second season. Instead, Tatum made the proverbial “leap” this season, emerging as the centerpiece of the Celtics’ offense and arguably a top-five player in the Eastern Conference. In February, Tatum had a stretch where he was perhaps the hottest player in the league, seemingly putting everything together at once. Like Beal, Tatum has figured out how to get to his spots, how to change directions, and utilize an extra dribble. Add in an increased playmaking ability and commitment on defense (where he projects as an above-average player), and Tatum once again looks the part of future MVP-caliber player.

9. Pascal Siakam, F

caption Pascal Siakam. source Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Toronto Raptors

Age: 26

2019-20 stats: 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 45.9% FG, 35.9% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Two seasons ago, Pascal Siakam averaged 7 points per game. He made a giant leap last year (and won Most Improved Player), and now, as the leading man in Toronto, has made another leap into All-Star territory. It doesn’t always look pretty with Siakam, but he’s effective. Perhaps most impressive of his leap: it’s easy to see ways he can improve as a ball-handler, shooter, and play-maker, making him an excellent, two-way force for Toronto’s future.

8. Bam Adebayo, PF/C

caption Bam Adebayo. source Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Miami Heat

Age: 22

2019-20 stats: 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.3 blocks, 56.7% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: A frontrunner for “Most Improved Player,” Adebayo has become the Heat’s do-it-all, small-ball center. It’s not unusual to see Adebayo collect a defensive rebound, bring the ball up the court himself, then launch the Heat into their offensive play, sometimes dishing to a teammate or scoring himself. On the other end, he can then credibly guard all five positions. He may have had the most success of anyone this season in slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat have a potential future franchise player on their hands.

7. Nikola Jokic, C

caption Nikola Jokic. source Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Denver Nuggets

Age: 25

2019-20 stats: 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 52.8% FG, 31.4% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: After a slow, worrisome start to the season, Jokic got back in a groove and reclaimed his post as one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. SB Nation’s Seth Rosenthal once remarked that Jokic looks like he’s playing in flip-flops – an apt description. Jokic moves at half-speed, lofts awkward, arrhythmic lobs and fade-aways, and generally moseys around the court until he sees an opening, whipping one-handed bullet passes to teammates. This season he has once again converted one-handed-rebound-to-full-court-outlet-passes, some of the most surprising, thrilling plays in the league, and hit game-winning jumpers off the wrong foot. There’s nobody else like him.

6. Damian Lillard, G

caption Damian Lillard. source Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 29

2019-20 stats: 28.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 45.7% FG, 39.4% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: This season, Lillard has done all that he can to keep a banged-up Blazers squad in the playoff race. At one point in the season, that meant averaging a ridiculous 41 points per game on 50% shooting over an 11-game stretch. Lillard rarely gets mentioned in the “Best scorers” debate, but few can go nuclear like Lillard, who this year seemed more in-control of things than ever. Lillard oozes confidence and cool in a way few others do. If the season resumes, we hope we get a chance to see Lillard go all-out to push the Blazers into the postseason.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, F

caption Giannis Antetokounmpo. source Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Age: 25

2019-20 stats: 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 54.7% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: If Stephen Curry is relatable to fans because his long-distance shooting can be mimicked, Antetokounmpo is the inverse. No one in the NBA can play like Antetokounmpo, whose most thrilling moments come in transition, as he moves through the defense with freight-train power and cat-like agility. The presumptive MVP overwhelms defense with his strength and length, finishing around the basket like prime Shaquille O’Neal, but getting there like prime LeBron James. His lack of shooting limits his offensive capabilities (a scary thought), but Antetokounmpo’s ability to disrupt entire teams on offense and defense makes him one of the most entertaining and unique players in the league.

4. Ja Morant, G

caption Ja Morant. source Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Age: 20

2019-20 stats: 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 49.1% FG, 36.7% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Morant’s game has an electricity that’s rare in the NBA. He attacks the basket with a reckless abandon and launches to the rim at a moment’s notice, even when it’s unclear if he has a path there. Some of the best highlights of the season have been Morant’s misses – like when he hurdled Kevin Love, only to miss the dunk. Outside of his explosiveness, Morant also has better-than-advertised court vision and the chops to run an offense that suggest he’ll one day be one of the NBA’s best point guards. He’ll have to tame his game slightly if he wants to stay on the court for full seasons, but in the meantime, he has the ability to captivate fans at a moment’s notice.

3. Zion Williamson, F

caption Zion Williamson. source Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Age: 19

2019-20 stats: 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 58.9% FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: It’s a bit unfair to Morant to be below Williamson, despite Williamson not making his NBA debut until January 22. But Williamson is the generational star he was advertised to be. He simply has a magnetism to him. Already one of the most efficient scorers in the league just 19 games into his career, Williamson has a natural feel for the game. His less-noticeable attributes are perhaps the most impressive: a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second jump, bulldozer strength, and savvy passing. He’s had a few highlight dunks and finishes, but we still haven’t gotten a true, statement jam, like we saw at Duke, from Williamson. Williamson is a must-watch star already.

2. LeBron James, F

caption LeBron James. source Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Age: 35

2019-20 stats: 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 49.8% FG, 34.9% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: One would think that watching LeBron James in Year 17 would get old, but it’s the opposite. Heading into the season, some thought James would finally fall off. Instead, as a full-time point guard, James is leading the league in assists while scoring at an above-average efficiency by his own standards. Rounding the numbers to the nearest whole, James is averaging 26-8-11 on 50-35 shooting at 35 years old. His first step and explosiveness aren’t quite what they used to be, but he can still get by defenders and finish over people at the rim. As he’s aged, he’s become a playmaking savant, capable of reading defenses and moving pieces around the floor until he gets what he wants – there’s no scheme he can’t counter. Even with Anthony Davis, a top-seven player, alongside him, the Lakers are James’ team, and he is in prime position to win a fourth championship if the season resumes.

1. Luka Doncic

caption Luka Doncic. source Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 21

2019-20 stats: 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 46.1% FG, 31.8% 3FG

What makes him so enjoyable to watch: Part of the appeal of watching Doncic is the surprise of it all. He is obviously quick, but it can still come as a surprise when he gets by a defender – like it wasn’t supposed to happen. He creates separation with that deceiving quickness and shake-and-bake moves, allowing him to hit dagger step-back threes. When he gets by a defender and into the paint, he uses deft touch, crafty moves, and LeBron-esque vision to spray the ball out to shooters. Watching Doncic this season has been watching an All-Star-level player transcend into the MVP tier, perhaps the hardest jump to make. Though he needs to improve his efficiency, at 21, Doncic figures to be in the MVP race for a long time.

Now, here’s what you need to know about the “Overwatch” league if you want to get into esports…