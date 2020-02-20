NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand for the stretch run of the season

The stretch run of the NBA regular season is here, with All-Star in the rearview.

Each team has less than 30 games remaining, meaning the race for the playoffs is on.

As we head into the final stretch of the season, the Bucks, Lakers, and Clippers still remain atop of the league, while a deep class of psuedo-contenders is right behind them.

The NBA returns from All-Star break on Thursday.

While this portion of the season is often called “the second half” of the season, it’s really the stretch run. Each team has between 25-29 games remaining, and those games will fly by, as the regular season ends in about eight weeks.

So, with the playoffs in sight, teams are preparing to chase the postseason or have already waved the white flag, playing out the last string of games and preparing for the offseason.

As the regular season winds down, we took a look at where all 30 teams stand, using record, playoff odds from 538, and the strength of their remaining opponents (a lower rank indicates an easier schedule) from Tankathon.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 14-40, 15th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .503, 14th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: John Beilein stepped down as head coach and was re-assigned after a near-disastrous 54-game stint, less than one year into a four-year contract. The jury is still out on the Cavs’ recent draft picks, but not much has gone right during this post-LeBron rebuild.

29. Detroit Pistons

Record: 19-38, 12th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .546, 2nd

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: The Pistons appear to be heading for a full-blown rebuild, though it’s not off to a good start. They got back two journeymen rotation players and a second-round pick for Andre Drummond and simply bought out point guard Reggie Jackson after the trade deadline.

28. Golden State Warriors

Record: 12-43, 15th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .538, 3rd

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: The Warriors may be on their way to landing a high draft pick, but the return of Stephen Curry in March looms large. He’ll have a few weeks to try to develop chemistry with Andrew Wiggins and the young players who figure to be part of next year’s rejuvenated roster.

27. Charlotte Hornets

Record: 18-36, 11th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .516, 10th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: Like the Pistons, the Hornets are slowly stripping parts and entering a rebuild, buying out veterans like Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. It’s time for the young players to develop.

26. New York Knicks

Record: 17-38, 13th

Remaining strength of schedule: .493, 19th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: It hasn’t been officially announced, but the Knicks have reportedly agreed to make powerful player agent Leon Rose their next president of basketball operations. If it becomes official, Rose will have some big decisions to make on the roster, coach, and GM.

25. Atlanta Hawks

Record: 15-41, 14th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .465, 27th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: The Hawks added some veteran talent in Jeff Teague and Clint Capela via trades this season. It won’t catapult the Hawks into the playoff picture, but look for them to try to finish this season on a strong note.

24. Chicago Bulls

Record: 19-36, 10th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .525, 6th

Playoff odds: 6%

One thing to know: According to reports, the Bulls may look to change up their front office structure, moving away from the tandem of John Paxson and Gar Forman that’s been in place since 2009. The team could use a shot in the arm and a change in direction as they head toward a third straight losing season.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves

caption Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. source Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Record: 16-37, 14th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .524, 7th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: The Wolves have a lot invested in Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, and now the two stars will have to show they’re worth the investment with a renewed interest in defense and more wins. Towns, in particular, has only been a part of one win since Thanksgiving.

22. Washington Wizards

Record: 20-33, 9th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .531, 4th

Playoff odds: 14%

One thing to know: The Wizards are just three games out of a playoff spot. With the way Bradley Beal has been playing – 31.6 points, 5.8 assists, 48.6% shooting per game since January 1 – a postseason push may not be out of the question in the weak East.

21. Sacramento Kings

Record: 21-33, 13th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .487, 21st

Playoff odds: 2%

One thing to know: The Kings will hope that De’Aaron Fox got healthy over the All-Star break. The third-year guard has struggled with injuries, but the team is 8-9 this season when he scores over 20 points. That kind of record, if sustained over a full season, would have the Kings in the thick of the playoff race.

20. Phoenix Suns

Record: 20-33, 12th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .522, 8th

Playoff odds: <1%

One thing to know: The Suns would love to compete for the playoffs, but they are already 6.5 games back of the 8th seed, and they face one of the hardest remaining schedules the rest of the way. They’re also just 6-21 vs. teams above .500.

19. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 23-32, 11th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .449, 30th

Playoff odds: 57%

One thing to know: Zion Williamson has been as good as advertised. The No. 1 pick is averaging 22 points and 7 rebounds in just 27 minutes per game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have outscored teams by 74 points in his 274 total minutes this season. Can New Orleans make a playoff push?

18. San Antonio Spurs

caption Gregg Popovich. source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Record: 23-31, 10th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .488, 20th

Playoff odds: 3%

One thing to know: We’re getting closer and closer to the hard-to-fathom: the Spurs missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season. If they do indeed come up short of a playoff spot, it will be because of their traditionally stingy defense falling off – they’re 25th in defensive rating.

17. Orlando Magic

Record: 24-31, 8th

Remaining strength of schedule: .464, 28th

Playoff odds: 94%

One thing to know: Will a questionable outcome in the dunk contest motivate Aaron Gordon during the stretch run? Gordon’s numbers have dipped this season, and he may need a strong finish to the year to remain with the Magic past this season.

16. Brooklyn Nets

Record: 25-28, 7th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .499, 17th

Playoff odds: 86%

One thing to know: Kyrie Irving is out once again with a shoulder injury and an unclear timeline to return. It’s been a disappointing first season for the star guard, who has put up career numbers but appeared only in 20 games. Luckily, for Brooklyn, they’re 17-16 without Irving this season.

15. Portland Trail Blazers

Record: 25-31, 9th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .467, 25th

Playoff odds: 26%

One thing to know: The stretch run could be promising for the Blazers, even with Damian Lillard’s strained groin, suffered right before the All-Star break. Portland has the sixth easiest schedule remaining, more home games than road games, and they’re poised to welcome back starting big men Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins at some point.

14. Memphis Grizzlies

Record: 28-26, 8th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .554, 1st

Playoff odds: 11%

One thing to know: The Grizzlies have been the surprise team of this season, clawing their way to the 8th seed in the West. Unfortunately for them, they own the league’s toughest schedule the rest of the season, and they’re just 7-16 against teams above-.500 this season.

13. Dallas Mavericks

Record: 33-22, 7th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .495, 18th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: Since January 1, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have played together for just 112 minutes in six total games. Dallas will need its two centerpieces to get healthy and get more reps together – their chemistry has been shaky all season – if they want to be a true playoff threat.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Record: 33-22, 6th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .512, 13th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Thunder were not major buyers or sellers at the trade deadline – a mild surprise – thanks to a surprisingly competitive team. Since December 1, the Thunder are 26-11, the third-best record in the league, with the eighth-best net rating.

11. Indiana Pacers

Record: 32-23, 6th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .499, 16th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Pacers have a deep, well-rounded team, but the focus in the stretch run will be getting Victor Oladipo, and his teammates acclimated to one another after he missed nearly a year of action. If they develop that chemistry, they’ll be playoff threats in the East.

10. Houston Rockets

Record: 34-20, 5th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .477, 24th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Rockets are all-in on small-ball in a way the NBA hasn’t seen before. Their trade deadline and post-trade deadline moves saw them downsize while acquiring versatile wings in Robert Covington Jr., DeMarre Carroll, and Jeff Green. Will going center-less work?

9. Philadelphia 76ers

Record: 34-21, 5th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .455, 29th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The 76ers have been sluggish through 55 games, but they remain stacked in talent, they appear to be healthy, and they have one of the easiest schedules remaining. Can they finally click and make a run at the top-three seed that many expected entering the season?

8. Miami Heat

Record: 35-19, 4th in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .466, 26th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Heat are 11-10 in the new year with a 1.8 net rating, a sharp cool-down from their 25-9 start. The trade deadline additions of Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, and Solomon Hill give them more wing depth and experience, two key factors as they push for the No. 2 seed.

7. Utah Jazz

Record: 36-18, 4th in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .502, 15th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: Mike Conley’s struggles with the Jazz has been one of the most puzzling storylines of the season. But in February, he is averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, showing signs of being the high-impact player Utah thought they acquired last summer.

6. Denver Nuggets

Record: 38-17, 2nd in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .527, 9th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Nuggets are the quietest contender of the season, but they face one of the hardest schedules in the league the rest of the way. A key may be getting guard Gary Harris untracked. The normally reliable wing is having his worst offensive season since his rookie year.

5. Toronto Raptors

caption Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam. source Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Record: 40-15, 2nd in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .514, 11th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Raptors are the hottest team in the league coming out of the All-Star break, having just had their 15-game streak snapped before the break. However, Toronto has a relatively hard schedule the rest of the way, and they are just 9-12 against teams above .500 this year.

4. Boston Celtics

Record: 38-16, 3rd in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .514, 12th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Celtics are emerging as serious contenders, thanks to Jayson Tatum’s recent leap. The third-year forward is averaging 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game on 48% shooting, 46% from three in February. He scored 39 points while out-dueling Kawhi Leonard in a double-overtime win against the Clippers before the break.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

Record: 37-18, 3rd in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .477, 23rd

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: After adding Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson to an already stacked roster, the Clippers may now try to show they’re the title favorites. Over the final 26 games, it would be nice to see more time on the court from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who have played in just 24 games together this season.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Record: 41-12, 1st in West

Remaining strength of schedule: .487, 22nd

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Lakers didn’t add to their team at the trade deadline or (thus far) through the buyout market. That leaves many thinking that their roster is short on guard and wing depth and perhaps overly reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But as long as those two stay healthy, the Lakers are in good position to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the West.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

caption Giannis Antetokounmpo. source Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Record: 46-8, 1st in East

Remaining strength of schedule: .536, 5th

Playoff odds: >99%

One thing to know: The Bucks are in a position to chase 70 wins, completing one of the best regular seasons in NBA history. But will they? Milwaukee’s dominance has afforded them the opportunity to rest their starters – Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team in minutes at just 30.9 per game. With the No. 1 seed practically locked up, the Bucks may look to rest their stars to make sure they’re healthy and ready for the postseason.