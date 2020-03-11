March Madness games will be nearly empty as NCAA has barred all fans except essential staff and family to help combat the spread of coronavirus

caption NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday that March Madness will look a lot different this year. source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be held with “limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said.

“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The move is the most aggressive move yet amongst sports leagues in the United States to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Emmert said the decision was made after consultation with the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel, as well as conversations with the NCAA Board of Governors. While the tournament is still set to be played, March Madness will now be contested with “only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

The decision is the most aggressive action yet taken by an American sports league in combating the spread of the coronavirus.

Emmert also said that the NCAA is looking to move the Final Four out of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and into a smaller venue in Atlanta.

Emmert did not rule out the possibility of further changes being made should the situation shift.

“Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

