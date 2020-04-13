Need a haircut? Hair and beauty salons can no longer operate during Malaysia’s Movement Control Order

Barbershops, hair and beauty salons, as well as optical shops will no longer be allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order. Pixabay

Planning to get your hair cut soon? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but those plans will have to change.

Malaysia’s government said on Monday (Apr 13) that barbershops, hair and beauty salons, as well as optical shops will no longer be allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO), Bernama reported.

This is a reversal of an Apr 10 decision that permitted hair salons in areas less hit by the Covid-19 outbreak to continue providing haircut services.

The MCO, which began on March 18, was on Friday extended for another two weeks till Apr 28.

According to Bernama, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Monday that all forms of Ramadan bazaars are also not allowed to operate.

“We are aware the decision to allow hair salons and barbershops to operate has been an issue,” The Star quoted him as saying.

“The government listens to the people and in line with this, the Prime Minister has decided not to allow these businesses to operate throughout the MCO,” he added.

