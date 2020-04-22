Neo-Nazis have got hold of 20,000 leaked email addresses and passwords allegedly belonging to WHO and the Gates Foundation, researchers say

caption The Gates Foundation is one of the groups targeted in the alleged leak. source Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Right-wing activists have reportedly got hold of a leaked list of email and password credentials for key frontline coronavirus organizations including WHO, the Gates Foundation, and NIH.

That’s according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which says the information was circulated among activists on Sunday and Monday.

It’s not yet clear who obtained and published the information, though it reportedly first surfaced on the 4chan message board before being republished elsewhere.

Whether or not the information was authentic couldn’t be verified by SITE, according to the Washington Post.

SITE, WHO, the Gates Foundation, NIH, CDC and the World Bank did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

It’s not yet clear who obtained and published the information, though the Washington Post reports that it first surfaced on the 4chan message board before then being republished on sites including Twitter, and on far-right channels on the Telegram messaging app.

Rita Katz, SITE’s executive director, said “Neo-Nazis and white supremacists” published the information “aggressively” across various online platforms.

1) BREAKING: Prominent Neo-Nazis group disseminating allegedly "hacked" emails from @gatesfoundation & @WHO, two partner orgs at front of #coronavirus fight. Data posted first to chan board & pasting site. @siteintelgroup/@SITE_CYBER currently investigating. [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/W13bKLC01u — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) April 21, 2020

Other noteworthy groups to have been targeted include the World Bank, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which is based in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic is thought to have originated.