The best paranormal horror movies to watch on Netflix

caption “The Ring” was released in 2002, and has since become a horror classic. source Dreamworks Pictures

Netflix has numerous horror movies available to watch, including plenty of paranormal thrillers.

Whether it’s a demonic corpse in “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” or a possessed schoolgirl in “Veronica,” the evil spirits in these movies will definitely stay with you after the credits roll.

Here are seven paranormal horror movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Netflix has numerous paranormal horror movies available to watch, including genre classics like “The Ring” and newer indie thrillers like “The Witch.” For fans of demon movies, there’s also titles like “Veronica,” which focuses on a possessed Spanish schoolgirl, and “The Last Exorcism,” a combination of “The Blair Witch Project” and “The Exorcist.”

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“The Ring” relies on creepy visuals and building suspense, as opposed to gore or violence.

caption “The Ring” is based on a Japanese horror movie (and novel) of the same name.

Netflix description: “A reporter watches a video that supposedly sets in motion the viewer’s death in seven days. Can she unravel the mystery before her own time is up?”

Why you should watch: Based on a Japanese novel and horror film of the same name, “The Ring” is one of the scariest films of this century, but doesn’t rely on blood or guts to get its point across.

While the plot can get a bit predictable if you’ve ever seen a horror film, the visuals, music, and acting are all stellar – and will likely have you sleeping with the lights on for a while.

“The Ritual” is an unsettling thriller set in the Scandinavian wilderness.

caption “The Ritual” focuses on a group of friends as they try to stay alive.

Netflix description: “Four friends with a long-standing – but strained – connection take a hiking trip to the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.”

Why you should watch: Aside from its horror-movie trappings, “The Ritual” is also an examination of a failing friendship.

Stranded in an unknown wilderness, the four friends at the center of “The Ritual” slowly turn on each other, much like the characters in “The Blair Witch Project.” In general, the film is perfectly paced and deliciously creepy.

“Veronica” is a chilling Spanish-language thriller.

caption “Veronica” focuses on a possessed Catholic schoolgirl.

Netflix description: “In 1991 Madrid, after holding a séance at school, a teen girl minding her younger siblings at home suspects an evil force has entered their apartment.”

Why you should watch: Featuring a blind nun, a Ouija board, and a group of fearless Catholic schoolgirls, “Veronica” is a suspenseful thriller that’s loosely based on true events – making it even scarier.

While it seems like a pretty straightforward story of demonic possession at first, the final twist, coupled with the terrifying ending, gives the traditional narrative a much-needed boost.

“The Witch” is a suspenseful and chilling horror movie set in 17th century New England.

caption Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young colonist in “The Witch.”

Netflix description: “Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid.”

Why you should watch: Tense, slow-burning, and ominous, Robert Eggers’ directorial debut is both a gloomy period piece and a tightly-wound horror film, with accusations of witchcraft causing most of the drama.

Anya Taylor-Joy shines as a young colonist increasingly scrutinized by her family, and the ending, while gory, is undeniably satisfying.

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” focuses on Catholic schoolgirls stuck on campus during a break.

caption Emma Roberts stars in “The Blackcoat’s Daughter.”

Netflix description: “When their parents fail to pick them up for winter break, two students stay on at an all-girls boarding school in the company of a terrible presence.”

Why you should watch: “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” is, first and foremost, a horror film, though it also explores themes of grief and loss in surprisingly thoughtful ways. Don’t worry, though – there’s still plenty of menacing demons, inexplicable occurrences, and a totally wild ending you won’t see coming.

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is chilling, terrifying, and will keep you guessing until the very end.

caption Olwen Kelly plays a dead witch in “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.”

Netflix description: “Two increasingly terrified coroners are about to learn that not every death can be easily explained.”

Why you should watch: This taut, suspenseful horror movie is one of the most terrifying movies I’ve ever watched on Netflix. It’s filled with jump scares, reanimated corpses, and a witch hell-bent on revenge.

Plus, Brian Cox (of “Succession” fame) and Emile Hirsch are great as a father-son mortician duo desperately trying to make it out of the morgue they’re trapped in with decidedly mixed results.

“Candyman” is a gory ’90s slasher flick.

caption Tony Todd stars in “Candyman.”

Netflix description: “Grad student Helen Lyle unintentionally summons the Candyman, a hook-handed creature made flesh by other people’s belief in him.”

Why you should watch: Blending elements of the supernatural with the conventions of an ordinary slasher movie, the ’90s version of “Candyman” is scary and gory, and also contains some subtle messages about race and class. Plus, Tony Todd is unforgettable as the hook-handed title character.

A direct sequel to this 1992 film is also set to premiere this summer, so it’d be a good idea to get a feel for the original before then.