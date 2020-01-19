Netflix had the highest percentage of happy employees in a survey from a buzzy workplace-review app

caption “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

Bloomberg had the next highest share of happy workers.

Netflix routinely ranks among the most attractive companies for tech workers, but it’s also known for a high-performance culture and blunt firings.

Netflix had the largest share of happy employees in the US in 2019, a survey by the anonymous-professional-networking app, Blind, found.

Blind, which requires a work-email address to verify employment at a company, surveyed more than 10,000 of its 3 million users in the US during the month of December, to see how happy they were in their workplaces, and whether they felt they had grown in their careers in the last year.

Nearly 86% percent of respondents who worked at Netflix said they were happy at work, the largest share of any company included in the survey. Bloomberg had the next highest share of happy workers.

Blind also asked its users how much growth they think they had at their workplace in the last year, and weighted the results based on whether people said they had “significant growth,” “moderate growth,” or “no growth.”

Netflix was the 15th top company measured for employee growth. Bloomberg was No. 1.

Netflix routinely ranks among the most attractive companies for tech workers. But it’s also known for a high-performance culture that demands the best from all of its workers, and routinely fires underperformers.

