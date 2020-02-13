Netflix is set to produce content exclusive to Samsung Galaxy phone users

caption The two firms will be looking to compete with a common enemy: Apple. source Reuters/Lucy Nicholson/BEAWIHARTA

Business Insider has approached Netflix and Samsung for comment.

Netflix has struck a deal with Samsung to produce content exclusively for users of its Galaxy smartphones.

The deal, which sees Netflix officially appointed as Samsung’s mobile entertainment partner, was announced Tuesday at the Korean tech giant’s flagship annual conference, “Unpacked.”

According to Forbes, the content will consist of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage from Netflix original series like Narcos and Elite, and will be shot on Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones.

As part of the deal, Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant will also reportedly be updated to quickly recognize and play Netflix-original shows when asked, while Galaxy phone users will receive pop-up recommendations of shows Netflix thinks they’ll like.

Netflix remains the dominant player in the global streaming market, with an estimated 167 million subscribers worldwide as of last month.

It will hope this deal can help cement its industry-leading status, as the pair unite against a common enemy: Apple.

As well as being Samsung’s longtime rival in consumer tech, Apple has established its own streaming service Apple TV Plus as it aims to rival Netflix in the long-run – an aim laid bare by its recent poaching of a top Netflix engineer.

Samsung, meanwhile, will be hoping to leverage Netflix’s vast user base to its own advantage as it looks to put the S20’s video capabilities on full display.

In addition to the Netflix deal, Samsung announced a glut of glitzy new products at Unpacked, including its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S20, and a new foldable phone called the Galaxy Z Flip.

Business Insider has approached Netflix and Samsung for comment.