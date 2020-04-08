Netflix narrowly beats YouTube as the most popular video platform for US teens, according to a new survey

caption “Stranger Things” source Netflix

Netflix accounts for 33% of daily video consumption for teens, according to survey by investment and research firm Piper Sandler.

YouTube wasn’t far behind with 31%.

Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, which debuted in November, accounted for 7% and 2%, respectively.

Netflix is winning the streaming contest among Gen Zers, but its biggest competition isn’t far behind.

Investment and research firm Piper Sandler surveyed 5,200 people in the US with an average age of 16.2 years old across 41 states for its spring 2020 teen survey, which it released the results for on Wednesday. The company found that Netflix was the most popular video platform for teens, with YouTube a close second.

Piper Sandler said teens spent an average of 33% of their daily video consumption using Netflix, down from 35% in fall 2019. They spent 31% of their daily video consumption on YouTube, down from 37% in fall 2019.

Cable TV continued its decline, falling to 11%. It has seen its share cut in half since 2017.

Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, which both debuted in November, were options for the first time on the survey. Teens spend 7% of their daily consumption with Disney Plus and 2% with Apple TV Plus.

Hulu rose from 7% in the fall to 8%, while Amazon Prime Video held steady at 3%.

Here’s how each platform stacked up against each other:

Netflix – 33% YouTube – 31% Cable TV – 11% Hulu – 8% Disney Plus – 7% Other – 5% Prime Video – 3% Apple TV Plus – 2% Facebook Watch – 1%

Netflix has 167 million subscribers worldwide as of its latest earnings report in January and 61 million in the US. Disney announced in February that Disney Plus had 28.6 million subscribers since launching in November and that Hulu had 30.7 million.