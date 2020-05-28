The 19 best movies starring MCU actors that you can watch on Netflix right now

caption Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Pratt all star in films available to watch on Netflix. source Netflix/Netflix/The Weinstein Company/RADiUS-TWC/CJ Entertainment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film series has solidified many of its stars as Hollywood icons, such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth.

The franchise also features popular actors such as Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Paul Rudd.

Netflix has numeral movies on their roster featuring these actors and others from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Chris Evans stars in Bong Joon Ho’s “Snowpiercer,” while Chris Hemsworth stars in Netflix’s own movie, Extraction,” and Chris Pratt has a role in “Her.”

Meanwhile, veteran actors Scarlett Johansson was Oscar-nominated for “Marriage Story,” while Chadwick Boseman features in “Message From the King,” and Samuel L. Jackson stars in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

Here are the 19 best movies from each MCU actor available to watch on Netflix right now, listed chronologically in order of the year of release.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

Anthony Mackie featured in Spike Lee’s 2004 movie ‘She Hate Me.’

caption Directed by Spike Lee. source Sony Pictures Classics

Spike Lee’s movie sees Falcon actor Anthony Mackie on-screen with Kerry Washington and Woody Harrelson. The premise may sound a touch wacky (a fired biotech executive begins to make money by impregnating wealthy lesbians), but a Spike Lee movie is always worth watching.

Don Cheadle was part of ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’ in 2009.

caption Directed by Antoine Fuqua. source Overture Films

War Machine actor Don Cheadle is joined by Richard Gere, Ethan Hawke, and Wesley Snipes (pictured above) in a thrilling movie about Brooklyn cops who don’t know each other yet somehow end up at the same dangerous location after vastly different careers.

Benedict Cumberbatch was part of the ensemble cast in 2011’s ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.’

caption Directed by Tomas Alfredson. source StudioCanal

This movie really does feature the cream of the British acting crop, with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch joined on screen by Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, John Hurt, Mark Strong, Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy, and Toby Jones, who also appeared in the MCU as the villainous Arnim Zola.

Tom Hiddleston had a role in Steven Spielberg’s ensemble period drama ‘War Horse’ in 2011.

caption Directed by Steven Spielberg. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Another movie with an excellent ensemble cast full of great British actors. This time, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston acts opposite Doctor Strange himself Benedict Cumberbatch, as well as Jeremy Irvine, Emily Watson, and David Thewlis.

Bradley Cooper was Oscar-nominated for his role in 2012’s ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

caption Directed by David O. Russell. source The Weinstein Company

Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket in “The Guardians of the Galaxy” movies (plus “Infinity War” and “Endgame”) is now an eight-time Oscar nominee. He earned his first of those for this intelligent rom-com in which Jennifer Lawrence (who won an Oscar for this) plays his love interest.

In 2012, Samuel L. Jackson featured in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Django Unchained.’

caption Directed by Quentin Tarantino. source The Weinstein Company/Columbia Pictures

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) is a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino and famously starred in “Pulp Fiction.” But while he earned an Oscar nod for that movie, his best performance in a Tarantino film is probably in this one as Stephen.

Chris Pratt had a role opposite Joaquin Phoenix in 2013’s ‘Her.’

caption Directed by Spike Jonze. source Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing

Before Chris Pratt became the Hollywood A-Lister he is now, he appeared in a bunch of films with smaller roles. This is one of the best of them, starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in a beautifully made Spike Jonze movie about a man falling in love with an OS system. The OS system happens to be voiced by fellow MCU star Scarlett Johansson.

Tom Holland voiced a character in 2013’s ‘Locke.’

caption Directed by Steven Knight. source Lionsgate/A24

While Tom Holland doesn’t appear on-screen, he still has an important role as the son of Tom Hardy’s titular character Ivan Locke, who is the only character to appear on-screen. Locke is driving from Birmingham to London to be present for the birth of his child, and takes a series of phone calls along the way. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is one of those phone calls.

Chris Evans starred in Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Snowpiercer’ in 2013.

caption Directed by Bong Joon Ho. source The Weinstein Company/RADiUS-TWC/CJ Entertainment

Fun fact: In the post-end credits shawarma scene in “The Avengers,” Evans is covering his face with his hand because he had already grown his beard for this film, and Captain America couldn’t be seen with facial hair for continuity reasons.

He teamed with “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho for this brutal, post-apocalyptic movie.

In 2014, Jeremy Renner starred in ‘Kill the Messenger.’

caption Directed by Michael Cuesta. source Focus Features

In this biographical drama, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner plays journalist Gary Webb, who began investigating the CIA’s role in LA drugs, which were somehow connected with Contras/freedom fighters in Nicaragua.

Brie Larson won the best actress Oscar for 2015’s ‘Room.’

caption Directed by Lenny Abrahamson. source Elevation Pictures/StudioCanal/A24

Brie Larson is one of many Oscar-winning actors to appear in the MCU, but the only Oscar-winning Avenger. Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, won for her role in this moving film as a mother who has been held captive for years in an enclosed space, and forced to raise her son in that same space.

Chadwick Boseman appeared in ‘Message From the King’ in 2016.

caption Directed by Fabrice Du Welz. source Netflix

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman stars in this Netflix mystery as a South African man who arrives in LA looking for his younger sister. It’s quite a brutal film, at times, and Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton is on the receiving end of some of Boseman’s brutality.

In 2016, Paul Rudd starred in Netflix’s ‘The Fundamentals of Caring.’

caption Directed by Rob Burnett. source Netflix

Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd gives a great performance in this uplifting film, proving that he is at once a good dramatic actor as well as a good comedic one. He stars as a man going through a grievance who enrols in a caregiving course.

Josh Brolin appeared in the Coen brothers’ 2016 movie ‘Hail, Caeser!’

caption Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. source Universal Pictures

Josh Brolin, who plays the almighty Thanos in the MCU, stars in this ensemble comedy-drama from the Coen brothers as a fixer for a Hollywood film studio in the 1950s. MCU costar Scarlett Johansson also stars.

Elizabeth Olsen starred in Netflix’s ‘Kodachrome’ in 2017.

caption Directed by Mark Raso. source Netflix

In this idiosyncratic Netflix film, a father and son (Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis) journey to a photo lab before it shuts forever. Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the MCU, joins the trip.

In 2017, Idris Elba starred in ‘Molly’s Game.’

caption Directed by Aaron Sorkin. source STX Films

Heimdall actor Idris Elba stars in Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut; a thrilling true story about a woman (Jessica Chastain) who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game. Elba plays Molly’s lawyer and, given the fact that her activities attract the attention of the FBI, he has a key role in the story.

Paul Bettany played the villain in 2018’s ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’

caption Directed by Ron Howard. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Paul Bettany appears in two of the world’s biggest franchises. In the MCU, he first played JARVIS, who later became Vision and so we were finally able to see the highly underrated Bettany on screen in the MCU. Then, he starred as the villain, Dryden Vos in the “Star Wars” spin-off movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Scarlett Johansson was Oscar-nominated for 2019’s ‘Marriage Story.’

caption Directed by Noah Baumbach. source Netflix

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson finally earned her first Oscar nomination last year for her leading role in “Marriage Story” opposite Adam Driver. She also happened to earn a second Oscar nomination at the same time for her supporting role in Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit.” Waititi directed “Thor: Ragnarok” and voiced Korg in that movie and “Endgame,” too.

Chris Hemsworth starred in Netflix’s 2020 movie ‘Extraction.’

caption Directed by Sam Hargrave. source Netflix

Chris Hemsworth swapped Mjolnir for the special forces in this violent Netflix action movie, which was produced by “Infinity War” and “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It’s already proven so popular that a sequel is in development.