All the Netflix original movies coming out this summer

caption “The Lovebirds.” source Paramount Pictures

Netflix has a strong collection of original movies coming out this summer.

Highlights include Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” the comedy “The Lovebirds,” and “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron.

More titles will be added here as they are announced.

We may not be able to go to a movie theater to enjoy big summer movie releases, but there is one thing we can rely on: Netflix will have new movies.

As the summer approaches there are some impressive original titles launching on the streaming giant. Spike Lee’s Vietnam War movie “Da 5 Bloods,” the Issa Rae/Kumail Nanjiani comedy “The Lovebirds,” and “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron are just a few of the standouts.

Here are all the original movies Netflix is launching in the summer:

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” – Streaming now

caption Nick Offerman in “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics” source Netflix

This documentary playfully examines psychedelics with the help of science, animation, and an all-star cast that includes Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Adam Scott, Ad-Rock, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and more.

“The Wrong Missy” – May 13

caption David Spade and Lauren Lapkus in “The Wrong Missy.” source Netflix

In this comedy, David Spade plays a guy who thinks he’s found the one, especially when it seems they have a lot in common through text messaging. So he decides to invite her to his company retreat on an island resort.

But when an old blind date (Lauren Lapkus) shows up instead, he realizes he was texting the wrong Missy.

“The Lovebirds” – May 22

caption Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani in “The Lovebirds.” source Netflix

Here’s another comedy for you. In it, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani play a couple who find themselves thrust into a murder mystery.

“Spelling The Dream” – June 3

caption Sam Rega’s “Spelling the Dream.” source Netflix

An Indian-American has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight. This documentary follows four Indian-American contestants as they compete and examines what this impressive winning streak means to the culture.

“Da 5 Bloods” – June 12

caption “Da 5 Bloods” director Spike Lee. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

For Spike Lee’s latest joint, he’s assembled an impressive cast for this story that follows a group of Vietnam Vets who return to the jungle to seek the remains of their fallen squad leader and find the fortune they hid.

The cast includes Lee Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman.

“Father Soldier Son” – June 19

caption Leslye Davis and Catrin Einhorn’s “Father Soldier Son.” source Netflix

Netflix teams with The New York Times to tell this moving documentary that follows one military family over the course of a decade.

“Athlete A” – June 24

caption Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk’s “Athlete A.” source Netflix

This documentary from the directors of “Audrie & Daisy,” Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk, follows the reporting team from the Indianapolis Star as they break the story about Larry Nassar’s abuse of USA Gymnastic female athletes and discover more evidence of abuse and cover-ups.

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” – July 8

caption Walter Mercado. source Netflix

Part Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, Puerto Rican astrologer and psychic Walter Mercado was a fixture in Latin culture for decades. This documentary celebrates his career as it follows the final years of Mercado’s life.

“The Old Guard” – July 10

caption Charlize Theron in “The Old Guard.” source Netflix

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel, Charlize Theron (who is also a producer on the movie) plays the leader of an immortal mercenary team that has protected the mortal world for centuries.

Nothing beats an action-packed Charlize Theron summer movie.