11 Netflix shows the whole family will want to watch together

caption “The Good Place” follows an unlikely group of friends as they navigate the afterlife. source Colleen Hayes/NBC

There’s an abundance of TV shows available on Netflix that you can enjoy with your entire family.

Standouts include enjoyable reality competitions such as “The Great British Baking Show” and “Jeopardy!,” as well as book adaptations like “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and “Anne With an E.”

Here are 11 great shows that your entire family can watch together on Netflix now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“The Good Place” is a zany, thoughtful comedy about the afterlife.

caption “The Good Place” aired for four seasons.

Netflix description: “Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.”

Why your family should watch it: While “The Good Place” may initially sound rather high-concept, the show’s ambitious premise is accompanied by enough running gags and lovably dysfunctional characters to win over family members of all ages.

Filled with twists and turns, creator Mike Schur’s candy-colored afterlife story perfectly balances its feel-good humor with an affecting exploration of what it means to be a good person in quick, 20-minute episodes that are easy to watch together.

“Anne With an E” is a worthwhile adaptation of “Anne of Green Gables.”

caption Amybeth McNulty stars on “Anne With an E.”

Netflix description: “A plucky orphan whose passions run deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on ‘Anne of Green Gables.'”

Why your family should watch it: “Anne with an E” succeeds in adapting Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved book series by bringing a surprisingly modern sensibility to Anne’s world. The series’ thoughtful expansion of the story is sure to appeal to adults who grew up with “Anne of Green Gables” while also promoting an anti-bullying and female empowerment message fit for children.

“Anne With an E” series aired its last episodes in early 2020, and all three seasons are available on Netflix now.

“Dogs” explores the unique bonds between dogs and their owners.

caption “Dogs” is a six-part docuseries.

Netflix description: “These six intimate stories explore the abiding emotional bonds that form between dogs and their caregivers, no matter the circumstances.”

Why your family should watch it: If you’re looking for a heartfelt show with a universally appealing premise (cute dogs!) to bond over with your family, “Dogs” is a must-watch.

Each episode tells the story of a different dog and its owners, such as a young girl with epilepsy getting a new service dog, an Italian fisherman who ventures out onto the water with his Labrador Retriever, a Syrian refugee fighting to reunite with his Siberian Husky, and more.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” is based on Lemony Snicket’s beloved children’s series of the same name.

caption “A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the Baudelaire siblings.

Netflix description: “The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”

Why your family should watch it: This adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s darkly comedic children’s series about a trio of unlucky but brilliant siblings is whimsical enough to entertain kids of all ages, while its dry gothic humor and intricate mystery subplots are bound to appeal to older family members.

“Gilmore Girls” follows a mother and daughter living in a quirky small town.

caption Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel play a mother-daughter duo on “Gilmore Girls.”

Netflix description: “Fiercely independent single mom Lorelai raises gifted, Ivy League-bound daughter Rory amid a continual stream of quick-witted repartee.”

Why your family should watch it: “Gilmore Girls” is a classic for a reason – its quirky characters and the relationships that they form feel strikingly real, and the quick-paced stream of jokes hold up well on your first or fifth viewing.

Plus, because the show follows three generations of Gilmores, family members of various ages can find a storyline to relate to – whether they’re navigating school pressures and first love like Rory (Alexis Bledel), figuring out adulthood and parenting like Lorelai (Lauren Graham), or attempting to get along with family members with vastly different ideas than you like Emily (Kelly Bishop).

“The Great British Baking Show” is a gentle, mouth-watering reality competition.

caption Sue Perkins appears on “The Great British Baking Show.”

Netflix description: “A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the UK’s best.”

Why your family should watch it: With its lack of material incentives and cutthroat participants, “The Great British Baking Show” is a welcome change from the often-stressful setups of similar reality competitions.

The bakers may be competing, but the environment is so drama-free and placid that watching the show makes for a wholesome, mouth-watering viewing experience. After you and your family enjoy episodes together, you can also attempt to whip up the recipes featured on the show in your own kitchen.

“One Day at a Time” features a multigenerational family and examines important social topics.

caption Oscar-winner Rita Moreno plays one of the matriarchs of the Alvarez family on “One Day at a Time.”

Netflix description: “In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.”

Why your family should watch it: Inspired by the beloved ’80s sitcom of the same name, “One Day at a Time” focuses on the misadventures of the Cuban-American Alvarez family, who are led by newly single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) and her own much more traditional mother (Rita Moreno).

The show is one of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed original comedies and expertly weaves in storylines of pressing issues like veteran PTSD, racism, and immigration with the everyday struggles of living under one roof as a family. By balancing more dramatic material with a lovable ensemble of family members, “One Day at a Time” is a delight to watch (and discuss) with your own relatives.

“Once Upon a Time” places familiar fairytale characters into the real world.

caption Jennifer Morrison leads the ensemble cast of “Once Upon a Time.”

Netflix description: “In this fantasy series, a young woman is drawn to a small Maine town and discovers that it’s filled with elements of the fairytale world.”

Why your family should watch it: If you and your family are keen on Disney, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy ABC’s hit series “Once Upon a Time.” The show follows Emma (Jennifer Morrison), whose young son (Jared Gilmore) brings her to a town full of fairytale characters who have been cursed to live in the real world without their previous memories.

By bringing well-known characters like Snow White, Belle, and Elsa into our world while adding fresh details about their pasts, “Once” is an immersive take on the stories that you and your family likely grew up watching (and can now enjoy in a new way).

“Jeopardy!” is a classic trivia game show.

caption Alex Trebek hosts “Jeopardy!”

Netflix description: “Alex Trebek hosts one of TV’s longest-running game shows, where a trio of players buzz in with their knowledge of history, arts, pop culture, and more.”

Why your family should watch it: “Jeopardy!” is billed as a game show with a twist – the answers to the show’s trivia questions are given first, and the contestants must supply the answers. This winning formula has made the show a classic since it first debuted in 1964, and now a curated collection of episodes is available to enjoy on Netflix.

“Jeopardy!” is particularly fun to watch with loved ones, as you compete to see who can answer the most questions in each episode, and react to contestants’ striking trivia knowledge or shocking blunders.

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” is an iconic sci-fi adventure series.

caption “Star Trek: The Next Generation” aired from 1987 to 1994.

Netflix description: “Decades after the adventures of the original Enterprise crew, Capt. Jean-Luc Picard leads a new Enterprise on missions to explore unknown worlds.”

Why your family should watch it: “Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows a crew of humans and aliens aboard the spaceship USS Enterprise, as they explore the far reaches of space.

There’s never a bad time to watch this enduring sci-fi show, which has enough fun space adventure and action to appeal to both younger family members and older relatives who enjoy brushing up on classic sci-fi (or are old fans of the show).

While “The Next Generation” is arguably the best known “Star Trek” show, “Star Trek: The Original Series,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise” are also available to stream on Netflix in their entirety.

“Terrace House: Tokyo” challenges six strangers to live together, and maybe even fall in love.

caption “Terrace House: Tokyo” is a Japanese reality show.

Netflix description: “Six strangers share a fabulous house in Tokyo, looking for love while living under the same roof. With no script, what happens next is all up to them.”

Why your family should watch it: While US reality dating shows often get too steamy to comfortably watch with your family, the Japanese show “Terrace House” is a much gentler take on the genre.

Sure, the six young people who share a house get into relationships and fights, but the courtships are relatively innocent and any conflicts (which range from love triangles to who’s doing the dishes) generally resolve themselves within minutes.

Instead, much of the show focuses on how a group of strangers can build camaraderie. Its blend of romance and the everyday struggles of living with others will doubtlessly strike a chord.