11 Netflix shows to watch next if you binged ‘Tiger King’

If you’ve finished watching Netflix’s latest hit docuseries, “Tiger King,” you’re probably looking for something new to watch.

If you liked the true-crime angle of “Tiger King,” you should watch “The Staircase,” “Making a Murderer,” “The Keepers,” and “The Confession Killer.”

If you liked how the docuseries gave you a peek into a private industry, check out “American Factory” and “The Pharmacist.”

In recent weeks, Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries, “Tiger King” has been reigning supreme.

Social media has been filled with debates, memes, and conversations around the hit series that follows Joe Exotic, a man who owns a private zoo in Oklahoma. As the story progresses, viewers meet the eccentric characters involved in the world’s private zoo industry, culminating in a dangerous murder-for-hire plot.

If you’re anything like most viewers, you probably finished the series in just a few days. Luckily, Netflix has a ton of content that may satisfy your hunger for more “Tiger King.”

If you loved the true-crime aspect of “Tiger King,” try watching “Making a Murderer.”

One of the last true-crime docuseries that became a cultural juggernaut before “Tiger King” was “Making a Murderer.” Premiering back in 2015, audiences were captivated by the story of Steven Avery who was accused of murder. “Making a Murderer” tells the story of another eccentric man – Avery – who is involved in a crime he claims he did not commit.

Netflix Synopsis: “Filmed over 13 years, this real-life thriller follows the unprecedented story of two men accused of a grisly crime they may not have committed.”

“The Confession Killer” will also entertain any true-crime fanatic.

Fans know that any good true-crime docuseries presents a crime and then turns it on its head. “Tiger King” does that by telling viewers about the murder-for-hire plot early on and then diving deeper into the events around it later in the series. “The Confession Killer” does something similar. In the beginning, you meet Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to killing hundreds of people. It’s later revealed that these confessions may not have been true.

Netflix Synopsis: “Henry Lee Lucas rose to infamy when he confessed to hundreds of unsolved murders. This docuseries examines the truth — and horrifying consequences.”

“The Keepers” is another great crime docuseries on Netflix if you need more mystery.

“The Keepers” is another docuseries that will fascinate audiences, as it follows the murder of a nun named Sister Catherine Cesnik. As the story unfolds, viewers get a peek inside the Catholic church, just like viewers get a peek inside the world of private zoos in “Tiger King.”

Netflix Synopsis: “This docuseries examines the decades-old murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik and its suspected link to a priest accused of abuse.”

Like “Tiger King,” “The Staircase” has many twists and turns that will keep you gasping in shock.

Every episode of “Tiger King” seems to unveil another fascinating fact or mystery in Joe Exotic’s world. The same could be said for “The Staircase,” which profiles Michael Peterson after he is accused of murdering his wife, who was found dead at the bottom of the staircase.

Netflix Synopsis: “Accident or murder? After the mysterious death of his wife, author Michael Peterson watches his life go under the microscope.”

“Don’t F— With Cats” has an outstanding cast of characters just like “Tiger King.”

From Carole Baskin to Joe Exotic, “Tiger King” is filled with an eccentric, ensemble cast. Similarly, “Don’t F— With Cats” follows a group of virtual vigilantes who work together to find the identity of the man who killed a person, recorded it on video, and then uploaded it to the internet.

Netflix Synopsis: “A twisted criminal’s gruesome videos drive a group of amateur online sleuths to launch a risky manhunt that pulls them into a dark underworld.”

If you liked how “Tiger King” profiled a convicted criminal, you may enjoy “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

Joe Exotic is a one-of-a-kind character with a plethora of secrets. Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL player convicted of murder, is captivating, too. Netflix’s docuseries “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” profiles the murderer and brings to life the world that surrounded him.

Netflix Synopsis: “Via interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer.”

If you liked the behind-the-scenes look at an industry, give “American Factory” a go.

“Tiger King” showed viewers what it’s like to run a private zoo in the US and the controversies that surround it. “American Factory” does something similar by highlighting the behind-the-scenes world of a manufacturing company. Not to mention, the documentary won the Academy Award for best documentary feature earlier this year.

Netflix Synopsis: “In this documentary, hopes soar when a Chinese company reopens a shuttered factory in Ohio. But a culture clash threatens to shatter an American dream.”

“The Pharmacist” also gives you a peek behind the curtain of another, often private industry.

“The Pharmacist” brings viewers into the world of pharmacy and highlights the opioid crisis that is sweeping across the US. The docuseries is shot like it’s part of the true-crime genre and will captivate most “Tiger King” audiences.

Netflix Synopsis: “After his son’s tragic death, a Louisiana pharmacist goes to extremes to expose the rampant corruption behind the opioid addiction crisis.”

“Wild Wild Country” highlights a cult that is even more interesting than the one in “Tiger King.”

Although “Tiger King” only highlighted Doc Antle’s cult-like zoo for one episode, it’s one of the most captivating episodes of the series. If you’re looking for similar content, Netflix is filled with cult stories, but none of them are like “Wild Wild Country.” The series follows Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the cult he created in the Oregon desert.

Netflix Synopsis: “When a controversial cult leader builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, conflict with the locals escalates into a national scandal.”

If you enjoyed the LGBT-friendly side of “Tiger King,” check out “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.”

“Tiger King” touches upon Joe Exotic being gay a few times throughout the series, even interviewing two out of three of his husbands. If you’re interested in watching more LGBTQ documentaries, “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” is the best on Netflix. Johnson was a transgender woman in New York City who played a vital role at the Stonewall Riots. Although she was a staple in the LGBTQ community, her death was never fully investigated.

Netflix Synopsis: “As she fights the tide of violence against trans women, activist Victoria Cruz probes the suspicious 1992 death of her friend Marsha P. Johnson.”

“Our Planet” is the perfect docuseries for any viewer who was fascinated by the animals in “Tiger King.”

In “Tiger King,” Carole Baskin says she is devoted to saving and conserving animal life. There are several documentaries out there that explore the importance of conserving animals, but none does it better than “Our Planet.” Matching stunning visuals with great storytelling, the docuseries is informative and entertaining.

Netflix Synopsis: “Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.”