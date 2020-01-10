Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ creator thinks the show’s viral song is ‘horrific’ when you listen to the lyrics

caption Joey Batey as Jaskier in “The Witcher” source Netflix

The song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” from Netflix’s hit fantasy series, “The Witcher,” has become an internet hit, with fans doing their own covers.

But “The Witcher” creator Lauren S. Hissrich told Business Insider that if people listen to the lyrics, it’s actually “horrific.”

“What it’s saying is: I’m going to change how history sees this entire event just because I’ve written a catchy song,” Hissrich said.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is a worldwide phenomenon, and an original song from the fantasy series is a hit, too.

“Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” performed by Jaskier (played by Joey Batey) in the second episode, has gone viral online, with fans doing their own covers of the series. Jaskier sings of his heroic rescue from elves by Geralt the Witcher (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter for hire. But Jaskier’s version of events is far from what actually happened.

“The Witcher” creator Lauren S. Hissrich told Business Insider that this is what makes the catchy tune actually “horrific.”

“The idea of the song is: Who creates the narrative, and who controls the narrative?,” Hissrich said. “It’s something we see in our world all the time in the media. Whoever’s telling the story has the power. Jaskier has the power to tell the story that actually happened or tell the story that makes the Witcher seem like the hero and change his journey for the rest of the season.”

She added, “It’s a catchy song, but if you step back and listen to the lyrics, it’s horrific. What it’s saying is: I’m going to change how history sees this entire event just because I’ve written a catchy song.”

“The Witcher” is based on a series of fantasy novels by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, but “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” is an original song written for the TV series. Hissrich elaborated on why the song was important to the second episode, titled “Four Marks.”

“We were trying to tie all the main storylines of episode two together: Geralt fighting the elves, Ciri learning that her friend is an elf while elves were something she was taught to hate, and Yennefer learning about her father and her elven upbringing,” she said.