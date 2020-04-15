The new iPhone SE comes in 3 colors — here’s how to decide which to buy

source Apple

Apple just announced the new iPhone SE, an updated version of the company’s smaller and cheaper iPhone originally released in 2016.

The phone will come in three colors: red, black, and white.

It’s available for preorder on Friday, and will start shipping on April 24.

On Wednesday, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, originally released in 2016. The new iPhone SE will start at $400, using the same processor power as the iPhone 11, but at a lower price point.

The new iPhone is available for preorder starting on Friday, and Apple says it will ship starting on April 24, replacing the current budget option of the $450 iPhone 8 in Apple’s lineup. Even as the low cost option among iPhones, $400 is an investment for most people, so it should be a color that will last and look good.

Here are the options, and some tips for choosing a color.

The original iPhone SE, which was discontinued in 2018, had different color options than the new iPhone. It was available in gold, silver, rose gold, and space gray.

The new SE has a totally different color palette: black, white, and red.

A black iPhone is the classic option, and one that Apple has offered on nearly every iPhone it’s made.

Plus, there’s always the option of buying a more colorful case if you can’t quite commit to a colorful iPhone.

A white iPhone is simple and elegant, although susceptible to showing scratches and scuffs. Buying a white phone means a commitment to (hopefully) taking extra care of it.

Red is the boldest color offered by Apple, and it stands out among the other neutral choices. Apple says on its website that purchases of the red iPhone SE will contribute directly to the company’s coronavirus relief efforts as part of its partnership with Product (RED).

The new iPhone SE only comes in three colors, but Apple has a wider range of colorful cases available.

Leather cases for the SE come in black, red, and blue.

They each cost $45.

Silicone cases also come in three colors:

Black, white, and pink sand.

They cost $35.

The new iPhone SE comes with the same processor as the iPhone 11, and is expected to ship April 24.

Read more about the new, low-cost iPhone SE here. Preorders open on Friday.