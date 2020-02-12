Gboard will let you make almost any emoji you can imagine on Android, starting today

source Gboard

Google’s Gboard created a new way to mix and match emoji.

The combination works on 130 emoji, allowing over 800 possible combinations.

The new emoji will only work in Gboard on Android, but anyone can access them through the “emoji kitchen.”

We’re living in a golden age of emoji. In January, the Unicode Consortium announced the 64 new emoji it was releasing in 2020, including boba, the trans flag, and pinched fingers. Now, Google has announced even more options for customizing emoji on Gboard for Android.

There are already thousands of emojis, but the new emoji kitchen from Google makes options practically endless. The tool lets users combine 130 emoji into more than 800 combinations. For now, the combinations will only work in Gboard on Android, but non-Android users can access the emoji kitchen from Emoji Design Director Jennifer Daniel here.

At launch time, emoji kitchen will mostly work on smiley faces and animals, although Google says that it plans to eventually support all emoji. The emoji combinations will work on apps that run on Android, including Snapchat, Instagram (stories only), WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more.

Here are some possible combinations using Emoji Kitchen.

Emoji kitchen lets you combine the face shape and expression with the eyes of different emoji.

These options aren’t all available yet, but they hint at what Gboard might release in the future.

Until then, there are plenty of options.

Make just about anything you can think of, even a moon winky face.

Sometimes, nothing but a cowboy with dollar signs for eyes will do.