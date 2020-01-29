Here are all 64 of the new emoji we’re getting in 2020

- source
- Emojipedia
- Unicode released a preview of the new emoji coming to smartphones in 2020.
- They include more animals, non-gendered characters, and other features.
- Notable new additions include a ninja, bubble tea, and the trans flag.
- Here’s a look at all 64 of the just-announced new generation of emoji.
Unicode, the cross-industry consortium that decides on text-based standards for the internet, announced 64 new emoji today, with more options for animals, plants, and more. Those emoji include polar bears, bubble tea, and even the trans flag.
Now that they’ve been approved by the Unicode consortium, it’s only a matter of time before they come to a smartphone or PC near you.
Check out all 64 new emoji here:
Smiling face with tear
Disguised face
Pinched fingers (with skin tones)
Anatomical heart
Lungs
Ninja (with skin tones)
Person in tuxedo (with skin tones)
Woman in tuxedo (with skin tones)
Person with veil (with skin tones)
Man with veil (with skin tones)
Woman feeding baby (with skin tones)
Man feeding baby (with skin tones)
Person feeding baby (with skin tones)
Mx. Claus (with skin tones)
People hugging
Black cat
Bison
Mammoth
Beaver
Polar Bear
Dodo
Seal
Beetle
Feather
Cockroach
Fly
Worm
Olive
Flatbread
Potted plant
Bell pepper
Tamales
Teapot
Fondue
Rock
Bubble tea
Log
Hut
Roller skate
Magic wand
Piñata
Nesting dolls
Pickup truck
Sewing needle
Coin
Military helmet
Thong sandal
Accordion
Knot
Saw
Boomerang
Screwdriver
Plunger
Hook
Window
Ladder
Elevator
Mirror
Mouse trap
Placard
Headstone
Toothbrush
Trans flag
Trans symbol
