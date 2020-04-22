NFL Draft 2020: 9 players experts think the New England Patriots could target in the first round

caption Will the Patriots opt to add a defensive standout after losing several starters in the offseason? Or take a shot at a new franchise quarterback? source Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports // David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports // John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.

The New England Patriots will be an intriguing team to watch on draft day, holding the 23rd overall pick in the first round.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office on Thursday night.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 23.

Barring a trade, the New England Patriots will make the 23rd selection of the night, but who they draft will remain a mystery until Roger Goodell reads their name.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, Bucky Brooks, and Rhett Lewis at NFL.com, Danny Kelly at The Ringer, Dane Brugler at The Athletic, Peter King at NBC Sports, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the Patriots might play the first round of the draft.

It was tough to find a consensus amongst the experts – just two potential picks had multiple mock drafts sending them to the Patriots.

That said, New England’s needs are clear – after losing a slew of defensive starters, as well as their franchise quarterback of 20 years in the NFL offseason, those positions present obvious options for the team. The Patriots could also shoot for a tight end with hopes of filling the gap that Rob Gronkowski left in their roster at the end of the 2018 season.

Take a look below to see how the experts project the Patriots first-round pick.

Option 1: Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 2 of 11 – Mel Kiper Jr. 4.0, ESPN; Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Why it could happen: The Patriots defense was one of the best in the NFL last season thanks in large part to the play of an impressive set of linebackers that could wreak havoc all across the field. Zack Baun fits the mold better than any player that will be available at this point in the draft.

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “It’s really tough to predict what Bill Belichick is going to do in a draft, but we know that he likes versatile front-seven pieces. That’s Baun, who broke out for the Badgers last season with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 total tackles for loss. The Patriots lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency, so Baun fills a need. Since it appears New England is happy with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback, I’ll stay away from that position.”

Option 2: A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 2 of 11 – Rhett Lewis, NFL.com; Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Why it could happen: Epenesa is another versatile defender who feels like a natural fit in the New England game plan. Depending on what the Patriots board looks like, he could be their guy.

Key expert quote: From Lewis: “How many times have you thought to yourself, this prospect ‘feels like a Patriot’? Probably not more than I have with Epenesa. The strong relationship ties between Belichick and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, and the fact that Epenesa provides some positional versatility up front (a coveted quality in New England), makes this a good fit.”

Option 3: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Peter King, NBC Sports

Why it could happen: The only way this happens is if Tua drops out of the top 10 and the Patriots decide they’re willing to part with whatever pieces are necessary to move up a few spots in the first round. But with the departure of Tom Brady, New England is in the market for a new franchise quarterback. If Tagovailoa winds up falling a bit, Bill Belichick could wind up making the biggest move of the first round.

Key expert quote: From King: “So Tagovailoa could drop, and Bill Belichick really doesn’t want to take a quarterback now, with one draft pick in the top 85 this year and needs all over his roster. And truly: I have no indication, no inside information, that says he’d do this. It’s simply a guess. But think if you’re Belichick. Because your team never finishes 3-13, you never have a chance to get one of the best quarterbacks in the college game. Until Tagovailoa’s hip popped out of the socket last November, forcing immediate and urgent surgery, he was 1/1A with the transcendent Joe Burrow to be the first pick in this draft.”

Option 4: Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Seven of the 11 experts we tracked had Xavier McKinney being selected before the Patriots will have the chance. If he dropped to No. 23, he could be a steal for New England.

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “Bill Belichick loves defenders who are smart, tough and physical.”

Option 5: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Why it could happen: Again, the Patriots are in the market for their next franchise quarterback. The market for the position is a little murky right now but should be much clearer once the top six picks are in and the Dolphins and Chargers have had their say. If Love is still on the board when the Patriots are up, they could pull the trigger.

Key expert quote: From Trapasso: “The Patriots may have to trade up for Love, but with him falling into their lap here, they can’t pass on him.”

Option 6: Marlon Davidson, Edge (Auburn)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Why it could happen: The Patriots lost quite a few defensive starters to free agency in the offseason. If they decide that Baun isn’t the player for them, Marlon Davidson is another talented player who could make an immediate impact.

Key expert quote: From Brugler: “Some NFL scouts see Davidson as a ‘Jumbo’ end while others see a penetrating three-technique. I’m guessing Bill Belichick sees a natural disruptor who offers inside-outside versatility in his front. His balance and hand use allow him to shake free from blockers.”

Option 7: Harrison Bryant, TE (Florida Atlantic)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Peter Schrager, NFL.com

Why it could happen: The Patriots have been looking for their next game-breaking tight end since Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. With Gronk now back in the league, set to take the field with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next season, the Patriots are still looking. If Harrison Bryant is the top tight end on their board, he could make a nice match for the franchise.

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “First time you’ve seen Bryant’s name in the first round of a mock draft? Don’t be shocked – I can see it happening. New England has tried to get Jared Cook and Hayden Hurst in back-to-back offseasons, with no success. Bryant is a big body who can both catch balls and block. He isn’t Gronk, but no one is. What he can be is a building block for whomever Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels groom to be the QB of the future.”

Option 8: Adam Trautman, TE (Dayton)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Walter Football

Why it could happen: This all comes down to who the Patriots have as the top tight end on their board. If it’s Trautman, he fills an immediate need for the team.

Key expert quote: From Walter Football: “Between moving up for a quarterback, trading out of the first round and remaining at No. 23, I think the latter is the least-likely scenario for the Patriots. In this circumstance, I’m having the Patriots trade down because they don’t have a second-round pick. That would allow them to pick up the best tight end in this class in the second frame.”

Option 9: Ross Blacklock, DT (TCU)

Experts who have him going to the Patriots: 1 of 11 – Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Reuter has the Patriots trading back in the first round, a move that the New England front office might find enticing given how few picks they have in the early rounds heading into the draft. If the right deal comes along, Blacklock is a player that could land with the Patriots late in the first or early in the second.

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “PROJECTED TRADE WITH PACKERS. The Patriots swap first-rounders with the Packers and add third- and sixth-round picks in this move. My guess is that New England will then use its bevy of picks to move up in the second or third rounds — or they might trade some combination of their (now) five selections between Nos. 87 and 125 for 2021 second- and third-rounders. Meanwhile, the Pats land a versatile defensive lineman here with real potential as an outside/inside force.”

