6 limited-edition home and kitchen product launches to shop now, from Brooklinen bedding to Williams Sonoma-exclusives

Here are the six best new and limited-edition home and kitchen products so far in 2020.

We’re not sure how long they’ll be around, so shop the collections while you can. We’ll update this post with new products as they launch as well.

Our top picks include fun new prints from bedding startup Brooklinen and a Williams Sonoma-exclusive GreenPan collection.

The fashion industry isn’t the only retail market notorious for its buzzy, limited-edition drops. Over in the home and kitchen world, we get just as excited for new collections and collaborations.

Whether it’s a gorgeous new color for a classic kitchen appliance or a cool collab between two unexpected brands, snatching up one of these limited-run items before they’re gone is an easy way to shake up your decor. Plus, every product on our list would also make a great gift for someone who appreciates clever design and practicality.

This month, you have your pick of spring-inspired Le Creuset Dutch ovens, eye-catching potted houseplants, and more. Check back every month for more of the best new and limited-edition home and kitchen products to shop – we’ll be updating this article as we learn about them.

New colors from Le Creuset

source Le Creuset/Instagram

Le Creuset has introduced bright colors like Nectar, a rich honey-like hue, and Artichaut (French for “artichoke”), a deep green, to lift you out of the long dreary winter months and add some much-needed color to your kitchen. Many Le Creuset classics, including the brand’s signature round Dutch oven, are available in both new shades.

Winter prints from Brooklinen

source Brooklinen

Brooklinen regularly offers classic neutrals (white, cream, gray) and minimalist patterns (stripes and grids), but sometimes the brand will throw a limited-time print into the mix. This winter, Brooklinen introduced a painted dash pattern in white, navy, and toffee for anyone interested in bold bedding that doesn’t veer into the kitschy territory.

Bloomscape plants at West Elm

source West Elm

Other than Bloomscape’s own website, West Elm is now the only other online store where you can shop the brand’s attractive, low-maintenance houseplants. The assortment is, of course, more limited than what you can find on Bloomscape, but the collaboration does make it easier to add the indoor plants to your existing West Elm cart and pay for everything in one go. You still get to choose your pot color and the plant ships directly to your door.

A Keurig K-Mini brewer you can personalize with exclusive decals

source Keurig

Perfect for dorm rooms and small apartments where space is a precious commodity, Keurig’s $100 K-Mini coffee maker makes up to 12 ounces of your favorite brew in just minutes. This matte sunny yellow model is a limited-edition color and your purchase includes the option to buy fun and quirky decal stickers to fully personalize your appliance.

A Williams Sonoma-exclusive GreenPan collection

source Williams Sonoma

GreenPan’s new Prestige collection features the brand’s most durable nonstick ceramic coating, which has layers of diamonds that contribute to better heat transfer and durability against metal utensils.

With its polished exterior and silhouette rivets, it’s the most sleek-looking of GreenPan’s offerings and also the most premium in price. While the Fry Pan from the Levels collection costs $50, the Fry Pan from the Prestige collection retails at $135 (on sale right now for $100).

’90s-inspired candles from Otherland

source Otherland

There was no time like the ’90s. Online candle brand Otherland tries to capture the nostalgia of the decade with three new scents and designs that will make you think of washed denim, shiny lip gloss, and mall-brand body spray. Their attractive packaging makes them an excellent gift.

