All 94 residents of a senior care home in New Jersey are presumed to have COVID-19 after 24 tested positive for the virus

caption St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey. source NBC New York

At least 24 residents at St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Several St. Joseph’s employees, including a nun, also tested positive.

Officials presume the remaining 70 residents also have COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus, but not everyone has been tested.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All 94 residents of a senior care home in New Jersey are presumed to be infected with COVID-19 after 24 residents tested positive for the virus, officials said.

St. Joseph’s Senior Home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was evacuated on Wednesday because of a staff shortage when several employees, including a nun, also tested positive, city officials told NBC News.

Woodbridge city spokesman John Hagerty told NBC News that not all residents have been tested for the virus, but they are assuming the worst.

“This is the presumption,” Hagerty said. “That all have been exposed and would be positive.”

Residents first started testing positive for COVID-19 on March 17, and “every day thereafter,” more positive test results rolled in.

Because the facility was short staffed, residents from St. Joseph’s were taken to CareOne at Hanover, a senior home in Whippany, New Jersey, that had been emptied before their arrival.

All previous CareOne at Hanover residents were moved to facilities in Morristown, Parsippany, and Livingston, to keep them safe from the virus.

“The (CareOne) families were understanding. Certainly it was an inconvenience, but this is a national health emergency,” a CareOne spokesperson told NBC News.

CareOne Vice President Lizzy Straus told USA Today that CareOne and St. Joseph’s were not connected until this week, but they “immediately began working with the state and local officials” to sort out the best way to handle the situation.

“The state determined it was in the best interest of both the COVID-19-positive residents and those not impacted by the virus, to transfer all patients to another facility,” Straus said.