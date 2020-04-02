Musical streaming site BroadwayHD is launching a selection of new shows including ‘Fame,’ ‘Billy Elliot,’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

caption “Fame” performed in London in 2007. source Getty/MJ Kim

Theater streaming site BroadwayHD is adding new shows to its line-up for April.

“Fame,” “Billy Elliot,” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and more productions will soon be available to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The platform is still offering a week’s free trial too, perfect for anyone struggling to think of things to do at home.

To celebrate Easter and Passover, BroadwayHD is also adding a handful of religious productions to its platform.

caption The cast of “Billy Elliot” in Melbourne, Australia, in 2020. source Getty/Don Arnold

The site is still offering a week’s free trial too, perfect for anyone struggling to think of things to do at home.

Here are all the new shows launching in April:

"Pippin: His Life and Time" – April 2. The dazzling Stephen Schwartz musical, directed by Tony Award winner Bob Fosse and starring Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Chita Rivera.

"Fame – Live from the West End" – April 7. The fan-favorite musical based on the 1980 film has had eight West End runs and two Olivier nominations.

"Moses" – April 8. A musical experience telling the epic Biblical drama, from the plagues to the parting of the Red Sea.

"Jonah The Musical" – April 8. The Bible story which sees Jonah inside the belly of a whale, performed using special effects and live animals.

"Noah" – April 8. Live animals join the cast of Noah to be led inside the ark, on a set which towers four stories high above the stage.

"Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour – April 9. The hit rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, featuring song favorites such as "Heaven on Their Minds," and "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

"Billy Elliot: The Musical" – April 16. The beloved show, based on the 2000 film, tells the tale of a young boy named Billy who just wants to dance ballet, with music written by Sir Elton John.

The productions join BroadwayHD’s existing line-up of over 300 shows, including “Kinky Boots,” “Cats,” “42nd Street,” “The Phantom of The Opera,” “The King and I,” “Sound of Music,” and “An American in Paris.”

“BroadwayHD is committed now more than ever to make theater accessible and easy to stream at home,” said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, in a statement sent to Insider.

“We are thrilled to be bringing new and exciting stage captures to the platform for our viewers to enjoy this month.”