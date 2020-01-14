There’s a ’60s ski lodge-themed bar that sells $16 spiked hot chocolate on the rooftop of JFK’s only airport hotel. Here’s a look inside the retro ‘runway chalet.’

source Courtesy TWA Hotel

Flight delays due to bad weather are unfortunate, but less so at JFK’s TWA Hotel.

The appropriately-named “Weather Delay,” one of the custom cocktails served at TWA’s brand new ski-themed rooftop getaway, helps take the edge off interrupted travel plans. The bar’s classic and specialty house cocktails are $16 each, according to recent visitors.

Runway Chalet at the Pool Bar, designed to resemble a ’60s-era ski lodge, beats waiting in your run-of-the-mill airport lounge, too.

Take a look at TWA’s new rooftop chalet bar:

TWA Hotel has debuted a ski-themed rooftop bar for the winter season.

Runway Chalet is heated and tented …

… adorned with retro ski accessories …

… and features a vintage fireplace.

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, the bar boasts panoramic views of one of JFK’s largest runways.

Seasonal cocktails include the “Weather Delay,” a hot chocolate drink spiked with Belvedere vodka, and “Idlewild Hot Toddy,” made with Sailor Jerry spiced rum and hot apple cider.

The bar’s classic and specialty house cocktails are $16 each, according to recent visitors.

Menu bites include an artisanal cheese and charcuterie plate with fig marmalade …

… and fondue to share. The fondue option is offered for 2-4 people in two flavors: Vermont cheddar and chocolate.

The Runway Chalet is adjacent to TWA Hotel’s 95-degree infinity pool-cuzzi, so you can top off your experience with a pre- or post-drink swim.

There is no charge for non-hotel guests to visit the pool and rooftop.

Visitors and guests can also visit TWA’s new ground-level ice rink.

TWA debuted its Runway Rink in November. The rink is open seven days a week and located next to the hotel’s airplane cocktail lounge. Adult admission is $15.

The Runway Chalet and Runway Rink join TWA’s year-round offerings, including the Paris Café restaurant by Jean-Georges, the cocktail-focused Sunken Lounge, and exhibits dedicated to the history of TWA, the Jet Age, and mid-century modern design.

Source: TWA Hotel