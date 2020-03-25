New York just opened a mental health hotline staffed by 6,000 volunteers to help with the ’emotional trauma’ of the coronavirus

caption New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of a new free mental health hotline on Wednesday.

The hotline is already live, and is staffed by 6,000 mental health professionals, all volunteers.

Cuomo said that he doesn’t know of “anyone else” operating an emotional support hotline.

On Wednesday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced the creation of a free mental health hotline for New Yorkers. It will be staffed by 6,000 mental health professionals – all volunteers.

In NY we are concerned about the mental health part of this pandemic, too. We can’t underestimate that. For FREE emotional support, consultation, and referral to a provider, call 1-844-863-9314 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 25, 2020

In a press conference, Cuomo said that anyone can call the hotline and schedule an appointment with a mental health professional for free – “to talk to them about what you’re feeling and what stress you’re feeling.”

“No one’s really talking about this,” Cuomo said in the press conference. “You know, we’re all concerned about the immediate critical need. The life and death of the immediate situation, which is right. But don’t underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling, and the emotional health issues.”

As Business Insider’s Anna Medaris Miller reported, quarantine and social isolation can come with sometimes-devastating mental health effects.

Callers to the hotline will hear an introduction to the “New York State COVID-19 Emotional Support Helpline,” and then will be directed to a trained volunteer. You can reach the hotline at 1-844-863-9314.

“God bless the 6,000 mental health professionals who are doing this 100% free, on top of whatever they have to do in their normal practice,” Cuomo said.