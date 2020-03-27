Video shows New York City paused to clap for 2 minutes in honor of essential workers like doctors and nurses

source Getty Images/Andrew Burton

New Yorkers planned citywide recognition of essential workers like doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, truck drivers, and restaurant workers during the coronavirus quarantine.

At 7 p.m., people around the city put their hands together for a 2-minute round of applause, which was promoted beforehand with the hashtag “#ClapBecauseWeCare” on social media.

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, and hospitals in the city are 11 days from running out of beds with more than 25,500 reported cases so far.

At 7 p.m. in New York City, scattered claps could be heard from various corners of the city as New Yorkers applauded for two minutes to honor essential workers during the coronavirus quarantine.

The city-wide round of applause was planned in advance on social media with the hashtag “#ClapBecauseWeCare,” and online flyers asking city residents to “come together to clap and celebrate for all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, grocery store workers, restaurant workers, truck drivers, sanitation workers, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and whoever else deserves a round of applause for their continued, essential work.”

Twitter users posted videos of their neighborhood claps.

The first time I’ve smiled all day: listening to my neighbors cheer and applaud for essential workers. Now let’s get them the protective gear they need! @NY1 pic.twitter.com/5chbK0XjdL — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) March 27, 2020

people in Brooklyn clapping for the doctors and nurses and first responders battling against Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xBbXTAWtEA — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 27, 2020

Well I'll be damned, we stepped out of our building and the whole street was clapping in appreciation of healthcare workers #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/MJvT8oEv0d — Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) March 27, 2020

Powerful moment this evening in #NYC as we united on our roofs and outside our windows to clap for healthcare and emergency response workers. I love this city and am proud to be a f***ing new yorker. *SOUND ON* #clapbecauseyoucare pic.twitter.com/RgaRRERsl8 — Nathan is Social Distancing. You Should Too (@natepoekert) March 27, 2020

The New York City clap was inspired by similar efforts in European cities like Geneva, Rome, and Barcelona.

New Yorkers Planning 2-Minute Clap For Essential Workers On Friday https://t.co/CYXDE1ZZfC #ClapBecauseWeCare — Gothamist (@Gothamist) March 27, 2020

More than 25,500 New Yorkers are reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus so far, and as the city has become the US epicenter of the pandemic, hospitals are 11 days away from running out of beds for patients.