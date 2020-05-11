New York City recorded 24,000 more deaths than normal over 2 months this spring. About 5,000 of those are still a mystery.

caption A hearse car backs into a refrigerated truck to pick up deceased bodies outside of a Brooklyn hospital on April 1, 2020 in New York City. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Before the coronavirus outbreak, New York City expected to see around 8,000 deaths this spring. Instead, the health department recorded 32,000 deaths from March 11 to May 2.

Around 14,000 of the 24,000 excess deaths were laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Another 5,000 are considered “probable” coronavirus deaths – meaning the patients were not tested, but the coronavirus is listed on their death certificates.

That leaves another 5,000-plus deaths that cannot be explained. In a new paper, the New York City health department estimated that those, too, “might have been directly or indirectly attributable to the pandemic.”

Some may have been people who got the coronavirus but waited too long to seek medical care – either because of overcrowding at hospitals or the city’s shelter-in-place ordinance – and died at home. Hospitals may also have attributed some deaths to underlying health conditions like heart disease or diabetes, when in fact the coronavirus was primarily responsible.

The city’s health department wrote that unexplained deaths “require further investigation,” but public-health experts say the 5,000 deaths might remain a mystery forever.

Some coronavirus deaths will never be counted

caption A nurse wipes away tears as New York police cheer for healthcare workers on April 16, 2020. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

The coronavirus hit New York City in mid-March, around the same time flu season was winding down. Since the viruses share some symptoms, it can be difficult to determine whether a person got the flu or COVID-19 without a positive test for one of them.

Researchers have already noted the degree to which limited testing early in the outbreak and the difficulty of finding and identifying asymptomatic patients caused many coronavirus cases to go undiagnosed. At the height of New York City’s outbreak, hospitals only tested patients with severe illnesses, causing many mild cases to be excluded from the official count. Some public-health experts have estimated that the actual case totals in the US could be at least 10 times higher than the current figures.

Elizabeth Halloran, a biostatistician at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and University of Washington, told Business Insider that New York City probably has a two-week delay in reporting deaths, but even then some deaths won’t receive a proper diagnosis.

“You don’t have to be real smart once you see the pictures of all those refrigerator trucks with bodies in them to know they must be having more deaths than usual,” Halloran said.

“I doubt they’re going to do an autopsy on all of them,” she added. “There are a lot of deaths that we probably will never know if they were coronavirus deaths or not.”