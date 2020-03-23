New York state now has nearly 6% of the coronavirus cases in the world

caption New York has become an epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic as testing in the US begins to ramp up. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The state of New York now represents nearly 6% of coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the latest numbers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said during a press conference on Monday that New York had 20,875 positive COVID-19 cases, including 12,305 in New York City.

The increase has come in part because more tests have been administered in recent days after the US got off to a slow start in testing compared with the responses of countries like China and South Korea.

That total gave New York state 5.9% of the 354,677 cases reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins’ database.

The number of confirmed cases in New York has increased sharply. On March 8, there were just more than 100 positive cases statewide, which jumped to more than 10,000 cases by this past Saturday. In the past two days alone, positive cases have gone from 10,000 to more than 20,000.

One key factor in the dramatic increase in positive cases has been an increase in testing. As of Monday, more than 238,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the US, according to the COVID Tracking Project – a seismic leap from the 3,000 tests that had been administered in the country by March 8.

As the country’s capacity to administer more tests continues to increase, we can expect that the number of cases will continue to increase rapidly as previously undiagnosed cases are identified.

Cuomo has told New Yorkers to be prepared for the state’s stay-at-home instructions to be in effect for some time as the full extent of the pandemic’s effect on the city and state becomes more apparent.

“This is not a short-term situation,” Cuomo said during a Sunday briefing with reporters. “This is not a long weekend. This is not a week. It is going to be four months, six months, nine months.”