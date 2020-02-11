The best and wildest looks celebrities wore to New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020 started February 7 and lasts until February 12.

Designers showcased their styles for the next autumn/winter season, and celebrities showed up in their New York Fashion Week best.

The week of runway shows saw looks like Zendaya’s sheer, ornate shirtdress, as well as tons of monochromatic outfits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York Fashion Week is known for its exclusive events that showcase designs for the upcoming fall/winter season.

However, some of the most exciting fashions are spotted off the runways.

Here’s what celebrities wore to New York Fashion Week events, from monochromatic outfits and stunning sheer ensembles to metallic and animal-printed suits.

Zendaya wore a sheer, long-sleeved shirtdress covered in ornate floral details.

caption Zendaya at the Bulgari B.zero1 Rock collection launch party. source Steven Ferdman/Stringer/Getty Images

While attending Bulgari’s B.zero1 Rock collection launch party, Zendaya wore a stunning flowy top that reached the floor, pairing the statement piece with black wide-legged pants, a Bulgari necklace, and an elegant updo.

Kate Hudson wore a metallic breastplate and green skirt to the Tom Ford runway show in Los Angeles.

caption Kate Hudson attends the Tom Ford runway show. source Splash News

Hudson wore a tropical outfit to the Tom Ford fashion show, which took place in Los Angeles but was still considered part of New York Fashion Week.

Hudson’s green breastplate was reminiscent of a fuchsia version – also by Tom Ford – worn by Zendaya at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January. Gwyneth Paltrow also wore the hot-pink breastplate on the Harper’s Bazaar US cover for February 2020.

Rapper Lil Nas X arrived at the Tom Ford runway show in a bedazzled, animal-print suit.

The “Old Town Road” singer’s pink suit was reminiscent of a fuchsia outfit he wore at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Kendall Jenner attended the Longchamp runway show wearing an outfit from the designer’s fall 2020 collection.

caption Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp fashion show. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Jenner sat in the front row at the Longchamp show wearing leather gaucho pants and a printed sweater.

Rapper Lil Mama wore a bubblegum-pink outfit with white booties.

caption Lil Mama attends the Palm Angels Fashion Show in New York City. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lil Mama’s pink, monochromatic outfit is reminiscent of a look Jessica Simpson wore earlier in February, which also featured layers of fuchsia and was perhaps a nod to Barbie, or Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

Rihanna also channeled the monochromatic trend, wearing a bright orange look.

caption Rihanna at a Fenty pop-up launch event at Bergdorf Goodman. source Jackson Lee/GC Images

Rihanna celebrated the launch of a Fenty pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman department store by wearing clothes from her new fashion collection.

She wore a $1,660 neon coat and $960 sweater dress, plus $670 heeled boots in a metallic, champagne-colored fabric.

Katie Holmes looked casual-chic in a pair of baggy jeans tucked into boots.

caption Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson fashion show. source John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Holmes wore high-waisted Ulla Johnson jeans and a white shirt with quarter-length sleeves.

Ashley Benson sported a similar style of pants tucked into knee-high boots.

caption Ashley Benson attends the Longchamp runway show. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress wore a monochromatic nude outfit.

Ciara wore another showstopping maternity look at the Tom Ford runway show.

The singer, who has worn several elegant maternity outfits recently, wore a long black Tom Ford gown with a dramatic leg slit. She accessorized with black heels and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Emily Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical black top under a white pantsuit.

caption Emily Ratajkowski at the Proenza Schouler runway show. source Splash News

Model Emily Ratajkowski attended the Proenza Schouler runway show as a spectator, wearing an oversized white blazer and loose-fitting pants, plus matching square-toed heels.

Issa Rae was glowing in a yellow dress at the Proenza Schouler fashion show.

caption Issa Rae attends the Proenza Schouler runway show. source Splash News

The actress paired the bright dress with a black-and-white purse and gold hoop earrings.

Indya Moore attended a Bulgari New York Fashion Week event in a black dress with an open neckline.

Moore’s TRE by Natalie Ratabesi dress featured a pleated skirt and belted waistline. She completed the outfit with a long necklace, hoop earrings, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Jon Hamm dressed up in a futuristic metallic suit.

The “Mad Men” actor paired the reflective suit with a simple turtleneck and white sneakers at Tom Ford’s fashion presentation.

Miley Cyrus wore a belted jumpsuit at the Tom Ford fashion show.

The “Slide Away” singer kept it simple in a wide-leg jumpsuit with a double belt.

Jason Momoa kept it casual at the Tom Ford runway show.

The actor added a pop of color to his all-black outfit with the burgundy jacket.

Singer-songwriter Tinashe paired a metallic bra with fringe pants.

caption Tinashe attends the Palm Angels Fashion Show in New York City on February 9. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

While watching the Palm Angels Fashion Show, Tinashe paired her statement-making pants with pointed-toe white boots.

Catherine O’Hara wore a printed patent leather blazer with a matching skirt to Tom Ford’s show.

The actress looked classy as ever in her black skirt-suit and coordinating pumps.

Victoria Justice wore a navy-blue jumpsuit with lacy details to the Pamella Roland runway show.

caption Victoria Justice attended the Pamella Roland fashion show. source Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Justice’s Pamella Roland outfit was complete with voluminous sleeves and delicate lace fabric. She added a matching blue handbag and heels to complete the look.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a gradient of purple sequins to the Tom Ford show.

caption Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the Tom Ford runway show. source Splash News

The model added a matching cape to the $7,990 deep V-neck sequined gown and paired it with a purple clutch, also from Tom Ford.

Ciara wore a statement Patrycja Pagas jacket at a Bulgari fashion week party.

caption Ciara at Bvlgari (Bulgari) Celebrates B.zero1 Rock Collection. source John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

The singer wore her hair in a high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of black-and-white Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Heidi Klum wore a flowy, light-blue gown at the amfAR Gala charity event during New York Fashion Week.

caption Heidi Klum attended the amfAR Gala. source Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Klum’s reflective dress was from Stephane Rolland’s Fall/Winter 2019 collection. She paired the gown with nude heels and a matching tiny handbag.

Joe Alwyn went for a more relaxed vibe in this brown leather jacket at the Tom Ford show.

caption Joe Alwyn attended the Tom Ford runway show. source Splash News

The “Harriet” star opted for dark-brown pants instead of a classic pair of black trousers.