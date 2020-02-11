5 New York Fashion Week trends that shouldn’t leave the runway

caption Dramatic sleeves should be avoided, according to fashion industry experts. source Splash News

New York Fashion Week started on February 7 and is running until February 12.

Designers such as Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, and more have already shown their fall/winter collections.

Insider spoke to celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and fashion designer David Meister about the New York Fashion Week trends to avoid this year.

Designers flocked to New York City to show their fall/winter 2020 collections during New York Fashion Week. The event started on February 7 and is running until February 12.

Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, and more have already put their clothes on display. Other designers – including Coach, Michael Kors, and Oscar de la Renta – are set to showcase their collections on the runway before the week is over.

Some of the standout trends so far have been plaid, leather, animal print, dramatic sleeves, and shiny fabrics. Although some of these looks might be easy to embrace, there are others that you should stay away from. Insider spoke to celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, whose client list includes Cynthia Erivo and Alicia Keys, and fashion designer David Meister about the New York Fashion Week trends people should skip.

The “naked” dress trend has been going strong for years now, and Jason Wu proved that it’s here to stay during New York Fashion Week.

caption Jason Wu showed his fall/winter 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week in February. source Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

The see-through dress trend is nothing new, but it made a major comeback in the 2010s. Based on Wu’s recent fashion show, it’s clear that the trend is not going anywhere anytime soon, but not everyone is a fan.

“I want that trend to go away as fast as possible,” celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who has recently partnered with Invisalign, told Insider in an interview. “It’s so obvious! It’s the concept idea of ‘let me push my body or my silhouette on you,'” he added.

“I think sometimes you just get lost in the idea of just the beauty of the dress. I want to lean into the art of the dress,” Bolden said.

Dramatic sleeves are great for making a statement but can easily be over-designed, according to fashion designer David Meister.

caption Christian Siriano showed his fall/winter 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week in February. source Splash News

Meister admitted that he loves a dramatic sleeve, but sometimes it can be too much.

“There have been beautiful sleeves, but now we are at the point where everyone is trying to outdo the sleeve and see how novel they can go,” the designer said. “Everyone is trying to see how many ruffles or poofs they can put on a sleeve. I’m all for a beautiful sleeve, but I think we should tone it down a bit.”

Meister said that cape sleeves should be a thing of the past.

caption Brandon Maxwell showed his fall/winter 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week in February. source Splash News

The cape sleeve trend isn’t going away, which was made clear at the 2020 Oscars when Brie Larson sported the dramatic look. However, Meister told Insider that the trend “looks tired.”

“We’ve had this cape sleeves trend since Gwyneth [Paltrow] wore the white cape from Tom Ford to the 2012 Oscars,” he said. “I think we should move on.”

Ball gown-style skirts might work on the runway and at the occasional awards show, but that’s about it.

caption Christopher John Rogers showed his fall/winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in February. source Splash News

Billy Porter rocked a ball gown-style skirt at the 2020 Oscars, but it’s not a trend that works for the everyday person.

“Real people don’t want to deal with maneuvering and fighting with a skirt all night long,” Meister said. “You don’t need a big poofy, ball gown-style skirt to look glamorous and modern.”

“They are a pain the ass to wear,” he added.

Neon is one trend that keeps popping up season after season, but Meister doesn’t think it works outside of the summer.

caption Christopher John Rodgers showed his fall/winter 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in February. source Splash News

“I’m saying run! It’s a lot for most people, and the other thing is that these collections are meant for fall,” Meister said.

“Neon is really hot for the summer, but that’s the exception.”