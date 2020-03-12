New York governor Andrew Cuomo bans events with more than 500 people to battle the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has canceled gatherings with 500 people or more in an effort to battle the coronavirus.

The ban will go into effect for most institutions on Friday, but Broadway was closed immediately.

Those with Broadway tickets for shows between today and April 12 should contact their point of purchase for returns and exchanges.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the state would ban all gatherings with 500 or more people to battle the coronavirus.

The ban will go into effect at most places at 5 p.m. on Friday

Broadway shows have been suspended until April 13, beginning immediately.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, wrote in a statement. “Broadways has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality.”

Martin advised ticket holders for performances through April 12 to contact their point of purchase for refunds and exchanges.

A part-time usher and security guard who worked at two Broadway theaters in recent days tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is under quarantine, according to the Shubert and Nederlander organizations, Broadway’s largest theater chains, according to the Associated Press.

Many of New York City’s major tourists spots announced closures

Many other cultural institutions, like the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Opera, and Carnegie Hall, also announced Thursday that they will be closing due to the threat.

“The Met’s priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers, and visitors,” Daniel Weiss, the museum’s president and chief executive, said in a statement to the AP.

The museum will close its three locations starting Friday. No date for reopening was given.

The opera company said all performances have been canceled through March 31. Carnegie Hall also announced it was closing its doors at midnight Thursday for all public events through the end of March.

As for venues under 500 people, Cuomo said they can be filled only to half their capacity.

On late Wednesday, Cuomo postponed the St. Patrick’s Day parade. It’s the first time the parade’s 258-year history that it was postponed.

As of Thursday morning, there were 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York City, according to the Associated Press. There are more than 200 cases statewide, with the largest cluster in the suburb of New Rochelle north of New York City. A containment zone has been established in New Rochelle.