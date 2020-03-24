‘Where are the ventilators?’ New York governor Andrew Cuomo begs the US government to spring into action, says it’s missing ‘the magnitude of the problem’

source Periscope

New York governor Andrew Cuomo stressed the state’s need for ventilators and criticized the US government for not providing more resources to New York during a press conference Tuesday.

New York State, which usually operates with several thousand ventilators under normal conditions, now requires a total of 30,000 to meet the increased needs due to the coronavirus outbreak, the governor said.

Cuomo said that ventilators – a piece of equipment that helps patients who are under respiratory distress breathe – is “the difference between life and death.”

New York has obtained 7,000 ventilators but Cuomo is urging the US government to release the 20,000 ventilators in the national stockpile to New York in order to meet the high demand.

"Where are the ventilators?" — @NYGovCuomo, who seems more frustrated by the feds today than previous days. — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 24, 2020

He proposed a system of allocating the ventilators based on areas in the US most in need – first to New York, which currently has 25,665 cases of COVID-19 – and then sending the ventilators to other regions in the country after the state has “flattened the curve.”

Cuomo emphasized New York’s need for ventilators since the disease is accelerating faster than originally projected in New York, with the rate doubling every three days. However, the state is aggressively testing for the disease with a higher level of testing than any other state in the country and the highest per capita level of testing in the world.

Cuomo implored the government to intervene and order companies to begin manufacturing ventilators now. The governor emphasized the difficulty of obtaining ventilators worldwide because of the high demand and their difficulty to manufacture, and stressed that simply accepting volunteered help from companies willing to produce ventilators on the side wasn’t enough, as the lag time between when they were completed would be multiple weeks.

Cuomo scoffed at FEMA sending 400 ventilators when 30,000 were needed.

“You want a pat on the back for sending 400 ventilators? What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000 ventilators?” he said. “You’re missing the magnitude of the problem.”

Shortly after Cuomo’s address Vice President Pence announced on Fox News that FEMA shipped an additional 2,000 ventilators from the national stockpile to New York and 2,000 more would be sent Wednesday.