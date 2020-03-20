New York governor orders all nonessential workers to stay home from work

caption Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. source Reuters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he would sign an executive order mandating nonessential businesses to keep workers at home starting Sunday evening.

The order will exclude pharmacies, grocery stores, and similar businesses.

People should limit outdoor activities to those without contact and should avoid public transportation unless absolutely necessary, he said.

All nonessential businesses in New York state will be ordered to keep their workers home starting Sunday evening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order barring people from traveling to work unless they are in essential businesses like pharmacies or grocery stores.

#BREAKING: I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020

Civil fines will be issued for businesses that don’t comply with the order, Cuomo said, adding that the order is not a shelter-in-place mandate.

The order says all nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason should be canceled or postponed, he said.

Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to limit outdoor activities to those without contact and said they should avoid public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

The governor urged anyone leaving their homes to practice social distancing and remain at least 6 feet away from others. Businesses that provide essential services and will remain open will also need to implement rules to facilitate social distancing, Cuomo said.

He said people who are sick should not leave their home except to seek medical care, and only after consulting with a medical professional via a telehealth service.

California’s governor on Thursday issued a statewide stay-at-home order that allows only employees at businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and banks to go to work.

Unlike New York’s order, which allows people to leave their homes for recreation as long as they practice social distancing, California’s order says its 39 million residents should stay indoors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated that more than half of California’s residents, about 25.5 million people, would test positive for the coronavirus in the coming months.

The order in California is similar to the one issued by French President Emmanuel Macron that banned public gatherings and walks outdoors.

