Cuomo may ‘un-pause’ certain parts of New York on May 15, but harder-hit areas will stay closed

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says certain parts of the state where the outbreak of the coronavirus is under control may be able to reopen on May 15.

Harder-hit areas, including New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, will reopen later.

The state also released its updated antibody test results. Nearly one-in-four New Yorkers may have been infected, an increase from the previous results released last week.

New York also canceled its June 23 Democratic primary.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will look to open certain regions of the state where the spread of the coronavirus is mostly under control on May 15.

The state’s stay-at-home orders and business closures collectively referred to as “NY Pause” expire on May 15. Cuomo said harder-hit areas of the state, including New York City, Westchester, and parts of Long Island, would remain closed after May 15 with reopening decisions made on a case-by-case basis and in consultation with authorities in Connecticut and New Jersey.

Cuomo added that manufacturing and construction would be among the first industries to open upstate. Cuomo said the state will look for hospitalization rates to decline for two weeks straight before any reopening, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Each region is facing its own set of facts. Protecting public health comes first and all decisions will be data-driven,” Cuomo said from Albany on Monday. “As long as we keep being smart the worst should be over.”

Here are the key takeaways from Cuomo’s Monday press conference: