A New York City nurse was arrested for charging $60 to a COVID-19 patient’s credit card

A nurse at a Staten Island hospital is facing charges related to stealing and charging a patient’s credit card while he was fighting COVID-19.

Danielle Conti, 43, was accused of stealing 70-year-old Anthony Catapano’s credit card while she was making rounds in the hospital.

Tara Catapano, the patient’s daughter, called police on April 28 after noticing a charge of $60.23 for gas on her father’s card.

Conti is facing charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.

A nurse at a New York City hospital has been accused of stealing and charging a patient’s credit card while he was fighting COVID-19.

Danielle Conti, 43, a nurse at Staten Island University Hospital, is facing charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny.

The charges come after 70-year-old Anthony Catapano died on April 12 from COVID-19 complications, and a family member noticed a charge of $60.23 on his credit card. Tara Catapano, the patient’s daughter, called police on April 28.

Catapano told the New York Daily News that the charge was odd because her father always paid with cash when filling his car.

“A total of $60.23,” she told the outlet. “That’s what she risked her job for. She took total advantage of my father’s condition. I’m sure she assumed he wasn’t going to make it, and his family wouldn’t notice.”

Conti has worked at the hospital since 2007, according to a statement reported by WABC, and she has been temporarily suspended.

“Danielle Conti has been temporarily suspended and faces termination in response to the felony charges,” the hospital said in the reported statement. “We are working closely with the law enforcement authorities and the hospital is conducting its own investigation.”