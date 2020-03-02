New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case

caption A man with a face mask rides the subway in the Queens borough of New York City, February 2, 2020. source Nick Zieminski/Reuters

New York state confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on Sunday evening.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus while travelling in Iran.

According to New York state officials the woman lives in Manhattan.

Cuomo said the woman is isolated in her home and added that the general risk of contracting the disease in New York remains low.

There are at least 80 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, and two men have died of the virus in Washington state.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New York confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus on Sunday evening.

“The patient, a woman in her late 30s, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

State officials said the woman lives in Manhattan.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the patient’s test was confirmed by a lab in Albany. He added that the case should not cause undue alarm.

“There is no cause for surprise – this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,” Cuomo said.

caption Tourists wearing masks walk through Union Square in New York City on February 28, 2020, amid fears of the coronavirus. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

“There is no reason for undue anxiety – the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” he added.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced a $40 million appropriation for the New York State Department of Health to hire additional staff, and procure equipment and any other resources necessary to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in New York state.

At least 80 coronavirus cases in the US

Including the New York state case, nine US coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday. The other eight include five people in Washington state, one case in Rhode Island, and two in the San Francisco Bay Area.

These additional cases bring the number of US coronavirus cases to 83. The total includes at least 47 repatriated citizens who’d been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were evacuated from Wuhan, China in the last six weeks.

Officials have recorded several potential cases of community spread in California, Washington, and Oregon – people who had no known exposure to the coronavirus or an infected patient, or a history of travel to a country where the virus has spread.

The first US coronavirus patient died on Saturday: a man in his 50s at EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, Washington. On Sunday evening, a second man in his 70s died at the same facility. There were at least three other coronavirus cases reported at EvergreenHealth today; all infected patients had some type of underlying health issue.

Two health care workers in Alameda and Solano counties in northern California tested positive for virus on Sunday. Officials in Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco, have confirmed seven coronavirus cases total.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 88,500 people, and killed more than 3,000 in at least 60 countries.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus death toll has exceeded 3,000, with more than 88,500 infected. Here’s everything we know.

The US just reported its first coronavirus death – a patient in Washington. Here’s what we know about the 70 US patients

WHO director says there’s a need to prepare for a ‘pandemic’ but global markets should ‘calm down’ as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy

We don’t have any good treatments for the novel coronavirus right now, but scientists are racing to change that

Trump’s efforts to muzzle health officials and downplay coronavirus mirror the tactics of an authoritarian regime, experts say