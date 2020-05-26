The New York Stock Exchange trading floor just reopened with masks and social distancing required — take a look

caption Traders with masks work on the first day of in-person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange opened on Tuesday after closing on March 23 due to the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell.

Traders will need to get their temperatures taken and wear masks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that traders will also need to sign a waiver to prevent them from suing the NYSE if they contract the virus on the trading floor.

After operating remotely for the first time in its history, the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened on Tuesday with mask-wearing and social distancing required.

The floor closed on March 23 due to the coronavirus.

Traders were seen on Tuesday morning getting their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter the building. In addition to wearing masks and keeping distance from other traders, employees on the floor are also being asked to avoid taking public transportation, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Plexiglass and sanitizing stations were seen in photos of the trading floor on Tuesday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell.

Traders were also asked to sign a waiver to prevent them from suing the NYSE in the event they contract the virus on the trading floor, according to The Wall Street Journal report.

Take a look at photos of reopening day below.

The New York Stock Exchange opened Tuesday the first time since March. Traders who enter the building must wear protective masks and receive fever screenings.

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

As traders trickle into the building, security guards monitor the entrance. While the building is not as busy as before the pandemic, safety is still a priority. However, now there is a new layer of public health concerns with the coronavirus.

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday wearing a protective face mask to ring the opening bell.

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The environment of the New York Stock Exchange is taking on a new atmosphere as traders are required to wear masks and signs posted around the building indicate they must be worn at all times.

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Traders are now allowed, but not required, back on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Social distancing is required for those on the floor as traders are supposed to maintain 6 feet of space from each other.

source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sanitizing stations are spread out across the floor to ensure traders are keeping their hands and surfaces clean.

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow jumped up over 600 points during Tuesday morning trading as investors see America’s economic activity start to recoup.